P12. Screen: Rome, 1934, can make extremely man’s dozen most incredible stars lists; the lady clips were Houseboat, That kind of Lady, One or two Girls, and it also Started in Naples. Married Carlo Ponti. “Beauty is how you become inside, and it shows on your vision. This is not things real.” Hint: The girl selection. An effective. Sophia Loren B. Gina Lollobrigida C. Claudia Cardniale D. Brigitte Bardot

P1. Art/Culture: Born in Evanston, IL, in 1950, he broke in with SNL, was great in Ghostbusters the poignant Lost in Translation, dynamite as Phil Connors, the TV weatherman in Groundhog Day. A. Bill Murray B. Robin Williams C. Chevy Chase D. Dan Ackroyd Hint: Sierra explorer light.

P2. Geo: Created in 1645 close what is now Quebec Area, so it Frenchmen was raised one of many Indians The guy and you may Dad Jacques Marquette were the first to ever explore and you will map the newest Mississippi lake. He’s metropolitan areas titled shortly after your for the Illinois and you will Montana. Hint: Shakespeare catastrophe did in Paris? Good. Hernando De- Soto B. Antoine de Cadillac C. Louis Jolliet D. Samuel de- Champlain

3. History: During the 1897, Francis Pharacellus Chapel, an editor on Sun, a ny papers, produces an editorial informing a small woman one to, yes, there is good Father christmas. The woman is actually just who? Hint: Owen Wister [[author). A. Ellen B. Sylvia C. Virginia D. Emily

P4. Lang: San Jose, 1945, UCLA graduate., obtained 2011 Pulitzer, sixteen th You.S. Poet Laureate. Crown: “Way too much precipitation / loosens trees. / Throughout the slopes large oaks / slide upon their legs. / You could reach bits / you’ve got zero to- / places only birds / should travel so you can.” Hint: seven no-hitters put show.

P5. Lit: Bromley, Kent, United kingdom, 1866, he penned a famous Brief Reputation of the country, but is now appreciated having such as for example sci-fi masterpieces since the Big date Machine, The brand new Area regarding Doctor Moreau, therefore the Combat of one’s Planets. Hint: A fellow revealing his last name had an enjoyable experience studying the final guide with the radio. A beneficial. Robert Heinlein B. Arthur C. Clarke C. Jules Verne D. H. G. Wells

6. Music: Westmount, Quebec, 1934, not much diversity since an artist, but a real poet: “Suzanne guides you down seriously to the woman put near the river / You could tune in to the fresh new ships pass / You could spend evening at the side of her / And also you remember that the woman is half-crazy / But that’s precisely why you wish to be truth be told there / And she nourishes you beverage and you may oranges / That come right of Asia.” Hint: He know how exactly to coin a term? Paul McCartney C. Leonard Cohen D. Randy Newman

P7. People: St. Louis Playground, MN, 1957. He along with his old Joel Coen are making a ton of great videos along with her, as well as Fargo, Zero Nation to have Dated Boys, Real Determination. Their title? Hint: Unmix Macbeth label An excellent. Allen B. Ethan C. Jonathan D. Malcolm

P8. Potluck: Birmingham, 1944, Fannie Flagg got an Oscar nom. for her screen adaption of her splendid novel Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Caf. Which of these actresses was NOT in the film? A. Kathy Bates B. Cecily Tyson C. Jessica Tandy D. Jessica Lange Hint: Bobby Burns.

P9. Quotes: Portland, Me, 1947, contemporary grasp off nightmare, anticipation, supernatural, dream fictional, rather Carrie plus the Shining. step 1. Fiction is the specifics inside the lay. dos. I am brand new literary exact carbon copy of a big Mac and Fries. 3. I suppose when you turn off an element of the path, you have to be happy to pick specific funny house. cuatro. For the brief locations anyone smell the new piece of cake which have uncommon keenness. An effective. Robert Bloch B. Beam Bradbury C. H. P. Stephen Queen