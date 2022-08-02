Bedrooms a couple and you may about three show your bathrooms with shower

Bedrooms a couple and you may about three show your bathrooms with shower

Rooms step three: Next to rooms two there is certainly several other room with dual bedrooms (2 x 90cm), it has got an extremely brief cabinet.

Room 4: Up a preliminary staircase on home is actually bedroom four. This is exactly other twin bedroom having an ample closet and dentro de-room bath.

Housekeeper

Casa Chica are maintained because of the an area villa administration company exactly who bring a white clean midweek including an entire linen changes and clean all of the 1 week, and so they attend new pool and you may garden. Extra occasions, individual washing and you will babysitting are asked, payable head.

Virtual Concierge

After you guide a property on Deluxe Property Collection, our very own Visitor Experience Team will be easily accessible to help with all of your vacation preparations to make certain a softer sit.

All of our ‘Little Black Book’ from interest masters, who happen to live in your neighborhood and tend to be the pre-acknowledged, was at our very own fingertips to aid improve your stay with you.

Enjoy

Casa Chica is during simple arrive at from a whole set of incredible skills close by Marbella to increase the travelling memories. Off pleasing household members activities in order to https://datingranking.net/grindr-review/ industry-category tennis, fabulous pleasures to beauty health spas, we works closely toward better regional suppliers to produce their stand extra-special.

After that afield, explore Malaga together with metropolitan areas out of Andalucia having a personal guide and you will door-to-door solution. Enjoy various date tours or unique itineraries all-in air-trained automobile. The best option for a primary-go out remain in Marbella is the escorted wine and you can tapas journey away from Marbella Old Area, where you could learn the trick sides from the Foreign-language hub.

Navigating around

To obtain the most effective out of your remain at that it villa, all of our Concierge are prepared to help transfers, automobile hire, chauffeurs, or shuttles during your remain. Our Concierge may also book yacht charters, helicopters otherwise jeep tours.

Why we love it

It is all about the proximity so you’re able to Puerto Banus that have Casa Chica additionally the reality there’s also back yard having a pool. Best for those who have to lease ships, take to the fresh night life and general glitzy life Marbella now offers.

Guest Comment

We had a members of the family escape and you will a huge thank you for move times away from if you are very efficient and so useful. Develop we will be straight back at some point.

Selections offering that it property

Short but really well formed Casa Chica ticks the boxes to have a wonderful holiday in ilies with a wrap-up to yard/terrace, personal pool, outside dining room, pub and higher area.

Sleeping 8 including discover an extra bed on dominant rooms it could cater for a couple of household or a completely sized category away from nearest and dearest as many of the bedrooms provides dual bedrooms.

Enjoy the local area

Casa Chica cannot getting nearer to the fresh Puerto Banus step! Conveniently receive near the famous bullring, just a few minutes out-of finest evening locations for example La Sala and you can Inhale, and you may within this taking walks distance of your shores and fundamental searching areas.

Puerto Banus has become synonymous with design and you may sophistication, where multi-billion dollar mansions stay hand and hand towards industry-greatest boat harbour and developer sites.

A smooth stroll subsequently usually takes you to a beneficial number of dining, shops and a little subsequent to shores and attractive port that’s simply an excellent twelve minute walking. El Corte Ingles emporium merely 750m away, plus in this new port you can store developer labels with the heart’s appeal.

For eating out, brand new nearest eating are just 250m on villa, and that means you try not to need to take a taxi, but if it’s also sexy simply to walk in summer after that Uber provide a convenient provider in the resorts. Slightly then there is the full variety of around the globe and you will most useful-group cooking one to Puerto Banus is famous for, not to mention the front-range food looking more those individuals breathtaking vessels.