If you are based in one of these countries then we recommend that you check out Video Slots Casino

If you are based in one of these countries then we recommend that you check out Video Slots Casino

Hello Casino is restricted for players who are based in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Turkey, United States.

Hello Casino Bonus and Promotions

If you’re a bonus aficionado then you’ll enjoy the choice at Hello Casino. The promotions page is never empty and offers some generous extras; it is also updated with the latest casino bonus offers. At this time you can get started with a hefty welcome bonus and a special Sunday bonus to end the week with some extra play.В

Disclaimer: Always keep in mind that bonuses, as well as games and the banking methods available in any online casinos, will be different depending on the location of the users. Therefore, remember that part of the information you’ll find in this review could be different for some users.

Welcome Bonus

Hello Casino treats new players to a solid welcome bonus. On your first deposits you can scoop up to 500 euro in bonus funds, spread across the first three deposits. Your first deposit gets you a 100% up to 100 euro bonus and 25 spins on NetEnt’s вЂњGonzo’s QuestвЂќ or вЂњStarburstвЂќ slot.

1st Deposit: 100% up to 100 euro + 25 spins

2nd Deposit: 50% up to 250 euro

3rd Deposit: 50% up to 150 euro + 25 spins

The fully loaded online casino bonus has some special bonus conditions that need meeting for winnings to be paid out:

The bonus must be wagered through 35x

You must make a deposit of 20 euro or moreВ

You have up to 30 days to fulfil the wagering requirments

If you’re unfamiliar with wagering terms, this means if you have 100 euro in bonus funds, you will need to wager through 3500 euro (35×100) before the bonus funds turn into withdrawable cash. The wagering terms attached to this welcome offer are very much the industry standard.В В

Loyalty System

If you like to reap the rewards of regular play, then you’ll appreciate the loyalty rewards system at Hello Casino, as every time you enjoy the games at this online casino you will earn points. Hello Casino even dishes out 500 points to get you started when you make your first deposit. After that, you earn 2 points for every 10 euro you wager on slots. You can redeem the points for bonus money, with 5 euro in bonus funds for every 1000 points you earn.В

This loyalty program gives you the chance to earn bonus funds without having to think about it. As you play you are earning points, win or lose. Moreover, the bonus funds are attached to the usual 35x wagering requirement.В

The number of points you earn will depend on the type of game you play. For example, you will earn 2 points for every 10 euro wagered on slots but only 0.5 points on blackjack and 0.25 points on roulette. This is because the house edge is lower on the table games than video slots.

Hello Casino Games and Offerings

The Hello Casino playing portal hits top es includes titles from some of the best online casino game providers, such as Blueprint, NetEnt, Microgaming, Play’n Go, Wazdan, ELK Studios, and Pragmatic Play.В

вЂЌ вЂЌHello Casino presents a great quantity of varied casino games. As you explore the games page you will come across all types of video slots, including traditional fruit machines slots, progressive jackpot slots, the latest releases, awesome table games and a competitive live dealer lobby. If you have a favourite slot or table games, chances are Hello Casino features it. вЂЌ вЂЌ