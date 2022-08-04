Your software is like the needles of a porcupine stuck in the nose of a dog

I feel just as incapable of removing said needles with such a lack of experience in programming and data migration. I have to sift and sort through all of the different permissions and methods that AVG is trying to userp information from the data highway, and just when I think I’ve figured out what product will protect what part of what highway, I find out the reason all my accounts won’t log-in is because I’m not actually even in my chrome account. It’s just an icon that looks like a chome button. No doubt because changing the entire browser altogether allows you more access to every single item and pathway clicked. I understand that in the nature of protection, moving users to your system pathways like a new browser makes it easier for you to monitor threats, but this paired with the sneaky way you carry out this change feels more like there is a monitization of user information that I’m not fully aware of. The meriad of complaints I have with this experience is almost moot because this comment feed is filled with similar experiences that have already been stated for years and placated replies are almost apathetic. Its already very hard to understand the complex nature of data migration on the internet. Software platforms that run and control operation of devices require insane permissions that you have to trust limit themselves to the task of protection. As I read through the permissions my AVG wants for my phone (though my response is in regard to PC Desktop AVG), it wants accessibility system of my phone to allow reading of every screen; at which point my phone pops up a message that says that the act of granting you this permission from the accessibility platform is rare and should be second guessed. I want you to scan my devices and notifiy me of possible threats, not branch out like a Kraken with barbed tenticles entering my ears and massaging my brain for information.

I wish you would see this more from a user experience, but with the way that AVG has changed to such a well oiled commercial machine, I feel that you would probably just hire a team that figures out how to carry out more covert actions with a friendlier corporate facade.

#lossoftrust – cancelling subscription – i would pay more for the respect from another notable company to meet me on my level of understanding and allow me the power of choice

I was presented with an update window when I got back in town after being out on business for months. I have many reports to work on and a back log of other docs that I need to process. As usual, I uncheck any nag boxes trying to get me to install additional software. Workstations used for engineering need to run lean with only necessary components installed, so your work isn’t interrupted, simulations solve quickly, ram and processor intensive cad applications and VMs run without hickups. In other words it is natural habit to uncheck these things.

We’ve trusted you to keep our network clear of issues that may cause down time. You have failed us by instead attacking our computers.

I am absolutely removing AVG from my network now, as really, I shouldn’t have to monitor my anti-virus for malware-esque actions.

I never setup accounts to post and the actions by AVG have prompted me to post my displeasure with the malware actions

AVG Why? 1. Installed a Chrome lookalike browser.2. Added to my taskbar.3. Set the search engine to Yahoo! Who uses Yahoo! come on4. This is when I noticed an AVG popup that was just a blank screen.5. There is not an uninstall option for the browser malware.6. Steps to uninstall a. Unisntal AVG – reboot b. Find AVG browser is still there – remove manually – reboot c. Delete AVG folders – reboot d. Run Registry cleaner 3 times to get rid of all the AVG entries left behind.

Don’t reply with some lousy. We are sorry bla bla bla. you can provide feedback on bla bla bla. I think it is time your CEO stepped up and did something about this.

Froze my browser based game

