Lebanese Star Madeleine Tabar, Jury Member of the Rakoda Asian Film Festival

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

President, Asia Journalist Association

CAIRO: Actress Madeleine Tabar is a jury member of the Rakoda Asian Film Festival in its first session, joining Omani director Khaled Al Zadjali, Kuwaiti director Habib Hussein, Egyptian director Dina Abdel Salam, writer, novelist and poet Ashraf Aboul-Yazid, and film critic Mohamed Kamal Mubarak.

Madeleine who holds a master’s degree in media, training courses in international media agencies, is famous for her various works in Egypt and Lebanon. Throughout her artistic career she participated in many cinematic and television works.

She has several experiences in presenting radio and television programs.

The Women’s Game, The Explosion, The Return of the Hero, The Road to Eilat are among her well-known films.

Her television works include Listen to Hossam, One Thousand and One Nights, Secret File, The Other Face, Fire and Mud, Mahmoud Al-Masry, Al-Daher, His Excellency, Dead Right, and The Moon is the End of the World.

Madeleine presented a number of programs, including Helwa Ya Donia and Massa Al Ward. She also participated in the dubbing of many children’s TV series.

She has established her own production company and won several awards for her various works. She participated as president and jury member in many film and music festivals.

Madeleine was honored in a large number of festivals, the last of which was receiving the Lifetime Award from the Beautiful Time Festival in Lebanon 2022.

The festival is held annually (online) under the theme “Films, Messages of Peace”, and the first edition is dedicated to the short narrative film that does not exceed 10 minutes.

The festival is being held with the support of Media Du and the Kuwait Film Club, and media sponsorship of Asia Journalist Association.