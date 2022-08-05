Compare Top Online Dating Sites and Services

Single? Frustrated with online dating?

If you’re new to online dating, read our guide to research the best online dating site or service for you. We explain how to spend some time on your dating profile to make sure you’re getting accurate matches. It’s best to think about what you’re looking for in a relationship – do you want to meet some fun people, or are you looking to settle down? This helps narrow down your choices so you can pick a dating site that works for you.

Match is one of the biggest dating services in the world. It launched in 1995 and is now available in 24 different countries. Members set up a profile, upload photos and can then search through profiles to find a good match.

EHarmony began in Santa Monica in 2000. It uses a compatibility matching system to link up people with complementary personalities and lifestyles and has worked with millions of users over the past 15 years.

Personalized private matchmaking, date and relationship coaching nationwide. Like headhunters for love, this company can go beyond its lovebase to help find you the one. Free profile submissions accepted to be matched.

Chemistry, a dating site that is part of Match, is designed for people who are seeking help in getting to know someone online before meeting them for the first time. It has over 8 million users on its online database.

Large and trusted Christian dating site with over 15 million singles. Free dating service available with a premium membership option. Detailed search and personalization options for more targeted matches.

Since 2012, Tinder has been matching singles based on their social profiles and geographic location. The catch? Both users must “swipe right” before being matched and are then able to chat within the app.

Bumble is a dating app that only allows women to initiate contact in opposite-sex connections; in same-sex connections either party may initiate contact. It’s available for Apple and Android devices.

Provides a meeting platform for single people aged 50 or older. Users take a thorough personality test and are matched based on location, goals and more. Offers free and premium membership options.

OKCupid is one of the most popular dating sites and is free to sign up initially. It works with special algorithms that match users with potential dates. Launched in 2004, OKCupid works with many populations of people.

Zoosk is a singles dating app that uses a behavioral matchmaking engine to pair users who its system indicates will be a good match. The app is available in over 80 countries and has over 27 million searchable members.

Common online dating questions

Total cost: An online dating site might be free or have different payment levels. If there are different levels of membership and payment, check to see which features are included in each level and which features you find essential.

Frequency of payments: The membership price might be a yearly, monthly or quarterly amount. Many mobile dating apps will let you pay by the action instead of by a set amount of time.

Canceling the plan: It is important to read the fine print and to find out how easy or difficult it is to cancel a subscription. Getting trapped in an online dating website that isn’t producing viable dates can be frustrating.

Online dating websites offer a variety of methods on how to search for a mate. Some mobile apps will match you with people based on criteria, including age, gender and geographic proximity. More traditional sites may offer anything from a simple search to a highly specific advanced search. Some more seriously minded sites request that members fill out elaborate compatibility questionnaires. Deciding which process is right for you will largely be determined by whether you're looking for a casual friendship, relationship or a lifelong partner.