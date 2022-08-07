Malformed records generated by certain old merges don’t cause segfaults

Malformed records generated by certain old merges don’t cause segfaults

dos Sep: –amount ‘noheader’ would be to now work properly when some phenotypes is forgotten. –vcf + –vcf-filter today parses semicolon-delimited Filter out industries correctly. –vcf-min-gq banner placed into innovation make. –exclude/–extract no further keeps terrible show whenever the head dataset together with –exclude/–extract variant list has actually an incredible number of ‘.’ records.

twenty eight August: –recode HV[-1chr] today usually spends ‘0’ while the shed phenotype code, once the Haploview cannot undertake -nine. –write-covar + –with-phenotype not any longer segfaults into instance/control phenotypes, and you will multichar allele .ped loader no longer segfaults to the nonstandard tri/quadallelic variants. –meta-studies put in development build.

fourteen August: Fixed an excellent typo on 11 August build and that caused covariate loading and a few other qualities to hang.

eleven August: –linear/–logistic not uses a pram Huber-White practical mistake estimator when clusters is outlined. –output-chr now functions properly having –make-bed if input .bim try unsorted, and you may a long allele password into the an unsorted .bim no more factors –make-bed so you’re able to segfault.

step 1 August: –serving logistic regression bugfix. –make-just-bim and you may –make-just-fam flags added. .bim/.fam data files are now able to be processed instead of an associated .sleep below specific products. –recode-allele today performs safely with A good-transpose setting.

18 July: Text message filesets having each other multiple-reputation allele codes and you may an unsorted .chart file no more result in the autoconverter so you’re able to freeze. –pfilter is to today continuously filter ‘NA’ entries. –dosage chromosome password efficiency bug fixed. –read-freq now plenty A1 allele requirements while they are shed in the head dataset, in place of erroring out in one to problem. –show-tags added to invention create.

Very first Cochran-Mantel-Haenszel and you may Breslow-Day examination put into development build

4 July: Fixed a few mix bugs and this potentially brought about investigation over the last couples types of an input or blended fileset are mishandled. 90 alpha/beta makes, and most a couple of examples were on it, i highly recommend redoing the merge with a newer create. (Most merges have been unaffected, however, better secure than disappointed.)

If you have blended filesets produced which have prior to PLINK step one

1 July: Develop recently brought (disappointed about that) –data/–gen/–shot demand-range parsing bug. –indep no more misreports the amount of pruned versions when there try comprehensive multicollinearity. –fst, –homog, and you can –oxford-pheno-name flags extra.

twenty-seven Summer: “–recode oxford” don’t dumps wrong IDs when used in the same focus on because the a sample filter out. –fill-missing-a2 banner additional. –recode ‘A-transpose’ and you will ‘include-alt’ modifiers extra. “–het short-sample” means extra.

20 Summer: Repaired –mendel no chromosome code/segfault bug. –merge-record don’t need a research fileset. –fast-epistasis + –synchronous bugfix. –indep-pairphase and you may QFAM test completed in invention build.

ten June: –merge-form 1 today correctly merges lost calls which have just one nonmissing phone call. –r/–r2 chromosome edge approaching bugfixes. ‘0X’/’0Y’/’0M’ chromosome codes produced because of the Oxford equipment are in fact accepted, and now have supported by –output-chr. –vcf-half-label flag placed into govern management of ‘0/.’ VCF GT thinking, and you will default behavior became ‘error’ setting to make a mindful ent create.

5 June: –ld-snp-list and you will multipass –r/–r2 bugfixes. Nonstandard ‘0/.’ and comparable VCF GT field beliefs are now actually processed as if they didn’t have new at the rear of ‘/.’, in place of leading to a good segfault. (Management of this situation could be configurable afterwards, stay tuned.) –linear/–logistic permutation bugfix (permutation profits matter number wasn’t initialized to-zero). –amount linear regression put in creativity build.

step three June: Gzipper no longer deletes the fresh new efficiency file when are questioned to help you append (this is causing larger n-citation data such as for instance –r2 gz to simply secure the yields of one’s history citation). Repaired –genome double-missing-call approaching bug https://datingranking.net/de/fkk-dating/, and you can a good –r/–r2 mixed autosomal/nonautosomal data-handling insect. “–amount exist” and you may –write-amount put into development create.

e-related segfaults. “–r2 dprime” missing data handling bugfix. Corrected misnamed –filter-attrib[-indiv] flags to –attrib[-indiv], fixed a positive matching bug, and added support for gzipped attribute files. “–recode tab” don’t gives off areas regarding heading line. –blocks now has a beneficial ‘no-pheno-req’ modifier and this removes the unnecessary phenotype criteria. –annotate put into development generate.