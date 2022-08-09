Black & white pictures from Ray Stevenson’s book, ‘Sex Pistols File’, on the labels

Black & white pictures from Ray Stevenson’s book, ‘Sex Pistols File’, on the labels

Surfaced in Greece. 10″ in presentation box limited to 10 copies. Includes poster, pin, and certificate. Front of box & sleeve pictured.

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In The Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

USA LP. Plain white sleeve with different colour insert: yellow, blue, green, orange, white, pink. White label. Released in 1979. Last pressing came with a dark red & white insert with a Sid Vicious picture by Dennis Morris. Some copies with yellow & black insert.

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

The Dragonfly labels were the third pressing. Same A4 insert than SP 2900 but this pressing possibly came first. Original yellow & black Dragonflu labels. Different colour insert.

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Apart from the labels (identical on both sides), the record is exactly the same as the one issued on Ruthless Rhymes Records, with the Matrix numbers SP 2900-A and SP 2900-B. The insert is the one used for the Ruthless Rhymes copies (with SP 2900 printed on bottom left). (Label pictured).

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

USA LP. Dated 1984 but this is not necessarily the date of manufacture. This unusual pressing has incorrect Full Tilt labels with bogus band – Serious Endeavour – and track list. (Label pictured). However it does play Gun Control.

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Releases bear the name “Blank Tapes” or “Pistols Blank Tapes” (those with small sticker on top right – see picture). Some copies with Gun Control insert (either black on white, or black on blue paper).

Notes

The bootleg has also appeared under the titles ‘ Live In America ‘ and ‘ Chelsea Bath ‘ (pictured right) with different wrap around sleeves.

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun