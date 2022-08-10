Roger acquired their early knowledge on St

Roger J. Augustine came to be during the Geddes, S. D., for the Sept. Ann’s Catholic College within the Geddes. Immediately after transferring to Remsen, Msgr. Mary’s values school and in 1950, graduated out-of e Catholic College or university inside Marcus, Iowa. Out-of 1952 so you can 1956, Msgr. He obtained his seminary college degree on United states College and the newest Gregorian College from inside the Rome, Italy, regarding 1956 so you can 1960. Roger is actually ordained toward priesthood into erican College from inside the Rome. Msgr. Augustine celebrated their Size from Thanksgiving at St. Mary’s Chapel for the Remsen, to the July 10, 1960. Msgr. Of 1966 to help you 1969 the guy instructed within Carroll Kuemper Highschool.

In 1969 Msgr. Roger received a beneficial Master's Training into the Knowledge out of Creighton University, Omaha. Away from 1969 so you're able to 1972, he was pastor on St. Joseph's when you look at the Struble and you will St. Mary's from inside the Maurice and you may taught at the Gehlen Catholic Highschool within the Le Mars. Out of 1972 so you're able to 1978 he was pastor from the St. Joseph's Parish in Schaller and supported as dominating off St. Mary's High-school within the Storm River. Then shifted to Holy Heart inside Carroll out of 1978 so you're able to 1986. During this period, he was this new Vicar Forane and Dean. The guy plus started initially to serve to your School off Consultors and you may turned good Tribunal Legal into the Diocese out of Sioux City. Back in 1984 he became a good Vicar general to the Diocese regarding Sioux Area, providing for the reason that convenience of 2 decades.

Joseph Parish of Milford for one year before returning to Sioux Area Nativity Parish given that pastor off 1988 so you can 1996

He served once the Chancellor of your Sioux Urban area Diocese away from 1986 to help you 1987. Then he decided to go to St. Then visited Moville, helping Immaculate Conception Parish of 1996 in order to 2004. Regarding 2004 in order to 2006, Msgr. Augustine presided because Administrator of the Diocese out-of Sioux Urban area as the fresh new diocese anticipated the fresh new meeting of a bishop. He then went to Privileged Sacrament in Sioux Town, providing while the Senior Priest up until his later years in order to . Along with their very thorough ministry inside parishes, schools, and for the diocese, Msgr. Augustine offered since the Chairman of your Priests’ Senate of the diocese and as Dean of your own South Main Deanery.

Augustine began his priestly ministry since assistant pastor within Assumption Parish from inside the Emmetsburg regarding 1960 to 1966, whilst practise during the Emmetsburg Catholic Twelfth grade

For the 1983 he joined up with new Diocesan Relationship Tribunal therefore the Presbyteral Council of one’s Diocese. During the 1988 the guy acquired brand new Prelate out of Award from Pope John Paul II. The guy and additionally supported towards honor guard to own Pope Pius XII. Msgr. Augustine are survived from the their brothers, Tom Augustine out-of Remsen, Iowa, Wayne (Kathy) from Remsen, Manhood (Nancy) away from Dakota Dunes, S. D., Dan (Mary) from Seneca, S. C., and you may Mike (Janet) off Sioux Area; aunt, Delores Konz off Alton, Iowa; brother-in-law, Dale Mousel regarding Alton; sisters-in-laws, Kay Augustine away from Remsen, Cleon Augustine out-of Ce Mars, and you can Jo Augustine regarding Estherville, Iowa; twenty-two nieces; and you may 21 nephews. He had been preceded into the passing because of the their moms and dads, Joe and you will Alvina Augustine; about three siblings, Clarice Mousel as well as 2 when you look at the infancy; about three brothers, Jerry, Ralph and Bill Augustine; one sibling-in-rules, Pete Konz; and two sisters-in-laws, Sandy Augustine and you will Roberta Augustine.

Veronica Cunningham Veronica A good. Cunningham, decades 92, out of Anthon, Iowa, passed away to the Monday, , in the Correctionville Specialty Proper care of Correctionville, Iowa. Quite a few Religious Burial could well be kept during the an excellent. Joseph Catholic Church off Anthon, Iowa. Dad Dan Greving have a tendency to officiatemittal features agrees with on St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery regarding Anthon, Iowa. Visitation would be stored off 5:00 p. Joseph Catholic Church, from Anthon, Iowa. The new Armstrong – Van Houten Funeral Home away from Anthon, Iowa accounts for this new funeral agreements. Condolences tends to be delivered online to armstrongfuneral. Veronica Ann Cunningham came to be with the February 2, 1924 from inside the Hartford, Southern Dakota, to help you Honest and you can Nellie (Obrecht) Schiernbeck. Veronica grew up in the battle Creek and you may Correctionville, Iowa area to your a ranch.