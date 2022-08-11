Same bootlegger as Dance To The Sex Pistols & Keeping It Cool At The Pingvin Club LPs

Notes. Japanese LP. Released in 2004 . Label is white with matrix-Dallas 1978-001 on sides A and B. Bottom of label has copyright – 2004 Hot Shot Records LTD. (Pictured – close up of insert)

EMI / Bodies / Belsen Was A Gas / Holidays In The Sun / No Feelings Side Two. Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The UK / No Fun

Notes. Surfaced . Soundboard. Taken from official DVD (which explains why opening songs from the gig are missing – they are missing from DVD/Video). No etched matrices. LP pressed on pink, yellow, and white vinyl. 100 copies of each.

Black & fling white pictures from Ray Stevenson’s book, ‘Sex Pistols File’, on the labels

Notes. Surfaced . 7″ Picture disc, limited to 50 copies. No record company is stated on the label. Front & back pictured.

Notes. Surfaced in Greece. 10″ in presentation box limited to 10 copies. Includes poster, pin, and certificate. Front of box & sleeve pictured.

Side One

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In The Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Notes. USA LP. Plain white sleeve with different colour insert: yellow, blue, green, orange, white, pink. White label. Released in 1979. Last pressing came with a dark red & white insert with a Sid Vicious picture by Dennis Morris. Some copies with yellow & black insert.

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Notes. The Dragonfly labels were the third pressing. Same A4 insert than SP 2900 but this pressing possibly came first. Original yellow & black Dragonflu labels. Different colour insert.

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Notes. Apart from the labels (identical on both sides), the record is exactly the same as the one issued on Ruthless Rhymes Records, with the Matrix numbers SP 2900-A and SP 2900-B. The insert is the one used for the Ruthless Rhymes copies (with SP 2900 printed on bottom left). (Label pictured).

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun

Notes. USA LP. Dated 1984 but this is not necessarily the date of manufacture. This unusual pressing has incorrect Full Tilt labels with bogus band – Serious Endeavour – and track list. (Label pictured). However it does play Gun Control.

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun

God Save The Queen / I Wanna Be Me / Seventeen / New York / EMI / Belsen Was A Gas / Bodies / Holidays In he Sun Side Two. Liar / No Feelings / Problems / Pretty Vacant / Anarchy In The USA / No Fun