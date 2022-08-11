Are you planning to marry a Nigerian woman?

Naijaplanet is a domestic Nigerian dating site that’s better for local Nigerian men who are seeking Nigerian women and vice versa. If you’re a foreign guy seeking a Nigerian woman, you’re better off using Tinder for casual relationships and AfroIntroductions for serious relationships.

When I landed on the Naijaplanet website, it felt somewhat outdated to me, yet it did appear safe. I’m a 35-year-old American guy, and I can’t see myself using this site to meet Nigerian girls. Depending on where you live and your intentions, it might be worth a shot.

#5 Badoo

The final site that’s worth a look is Badoo. This site used to be a lot better than it is now, and I only recommend using it as a 5th option after the first 4 sites on the list. Once you go beyond using 3 dating sites in one country, you spread yourself too thin.

It’s better to focus on 1-2 sites than using too many. Badoo is a good site to meet Nigerian girls for dates, chatting, and maybe to find a serious relationship. I find that a lot of chats on Badoo don’t lead anywhere, and the site limits the number of people you can chat with each day.

The best part about Badoo is the number of people using it, and like Tinder, it’s a worldwide dating app. I used it a lot more a few years ago, and it treated me quite well.

There are too many things that can go wrong and turn a wonderful relationship into a sour one

Perhaps if you’re not having much luck on the other sites, Badoo is the place for you to meet Nigerian women.

Nigerian women prefer men who are confident and in control. You’ll find that they’re more attracted to your level of success than your looks. If you’re a man who’s confident and has worked hard for what he has, a Nigerian woman will notice it.

While this is a good thing, it’s also a bad thing because many Nigerian women want to take advantage of foreigners. This is commonplace in most countries where women are seeking foreign men as a ticket out of their home countries.

The best way to avoid this problem is to know your worth and don’t let the excitement of meeting a beautiful Nigerian girl cloud your senses. Be yourself, but keep your guard up until you know for sure that you can trust the woman you’re dating.

If you’re planning to marry a Nigerian woman, it’s even more important to put the extra time in to make sure you can trust her, especially if you plan to bring her back to your home country.

A lot of men get mesmerized by the feelings of falling in love with a foreign woman and forget to use their heads. I love meeting exotic women and will more than likely marry a foreign woman, but I don’t plan on bringing my foreign bride back to America.

The bottom line is to be careful and plan ahead if you want to marry a Nigerian woman you meet online. Rushing the process won’t end well for most men.

These are the 5 best Nigerian dating sites for men who want to date Nigerian women. This guide is best suited for foreign men seeking Nigerian girls.

Over the past five years, I’ve traveled the world and had the chance to meet several Nigerian girls during my travels. I find Nigerian women to be extremely beautiful, sexy, and cheerful. The women I met love to laugh, smile and enjoy life, which are the qualities I look for in a woman.