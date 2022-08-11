Amazed and you may observing the girl because she speaks, Ozen recognizes her while the rightful heir to help you Yamato

Amazed and you may observing the girl because she speaks, Ozen recognizes her while the rightful heir to help you Yamato

At the inn it discover a bedroom where they talk about the problem from inside the Kujyuri, Oshtor gift suggestions Anju, that has come-along new expedition inquiries, to clear people second thoughts towards Yashmah just who recognizes the lady from inside the treat that the girl right now is truly the genuine princess out-of Yamato and you will bows when he apologizes.

Shortly after to arrive with the castle throne space, Ozen gets them, happy observe his girl save your self and you will really, since Ozen concerns condition the matter of one’s battle and their position, Anju arrives and give by herself into the Ouro. The fresh fulfilling did actually have settled however, as Ozen was about to explain its circumstances from the joining the latest combat a sound of someone billing for the to them, both Oozu and Yashmah score paled, very do Rulutieh once understanding the situation much to help you Oshtor and you can others confusion; Unexpectedly a lady one to resembles Rulutieh jumps onto her. Shis, Rulutieh’s elder-sister, hugs this lady after some time as opposed to viewing each other, Oshtor sees you to Shis is the test into alliance just like the Ozen and you can Yashmah was indeed trying to establish.

Anju means to go to the fresh new castle thus she speak with Ozen, Yashmah obeys the girl towards the escorting him or her, Oshtor, but not, observes Yashmah anxiety indication that there something different alarming him

Shis dislike as being the daughter of Ouro regarding Kujyuri, she gifts a greater authority. Overlooking Rulutieh’s plea so that this lady go; and you will Ozen and you may Yashmah again chastising the girl for being impolite to your travelers. The new males was baffled. Oshtor asked himself when the Kujyuri was signal by the ladies strength.

Shis says one she shall sit because of the the woman aunt side dislike Rulutieh’s protest. This causes a good argument between Oshtor’s category and you may Shis and you will ends one to Rulutieh should pick whether or not she returns household otherwise remain and fight with the girl family unit members.

Where Shis shouts one weak-tend to guys don’t possess straight to voice its advice

The group stand the night on castle and you may mention on the Shis to be as well self-centered in lieu of love the new nation future. Given that evening proceed, Yashmah concerns talk about the number including Oshtor and soon after Shis come to discuss the matter also and finally Rulutieh visit your, Oshtor mentions the girl actions and all of the help she provided so you can the group. Oshtor requires her about what she hence doing and why walk on their front side.

The very next day, Rulutieh makes this lady choice to keep with Anju, thereby Kujyuri satisfies Ennakamuy from the conflict, Yashmah will prepare troop to greatly help Ennakamuy, Shis furious inquire the girl why should Rulutieh will hop out her own friends despite most of the difficulty to come. Rulutieh aims explains the woman and thus does Oshtor, Shis from inside the outrage converts the lady blade to help you Oshtor, Yashmah brings his personal as well however the latter says to him to halt, as the Shis blames Oshtor to have “modifying Rulutieh” and you will she would not allow her to hop out. Oshtor taunts the lady he can be the one to take responsibility on the Rulutieh, Shis welcomes Oshtor issue and both intend to race to the good more suitable town.

The battle ended that have Shis now with the knowledge that she cannot be that have Rulutieh all round the day or while making choice for her none, using this type of paid the fresh new alliance ranging woosa-promotiecode from Ennakamuy and Kujyuri is created, the brand new cluster hang up as they return so you can Ennakamuy, Shis offers a liver away from a chamokku so you can Oshtor as the an excellent cure for apologize to him for troubles she caused, along with she requires him to carry out Rulutieh, for once Oshtor, Kuon, Anju, Rulutieh while the people make their ways head back in order to Ennakamuy. Oshtor/Haku actually conscious that Shis provides fell to have your once the Kuon observed.