Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness

Think like a queen. A queen is not afraid to fail. Failure is another steppingstone to greatness

Donald Trump as we know has not been just a successful businessman, he’s had his difficulties, and he’s been to a point where most entrepreneurs would have given up.

In 1992 Donald Trump had to sign a bankruptcy plan because he could not make payments towards his debts – which were accumulating at quite a speed. His personal debt (not a business debt), was an incredible $900 million! Can you seriously imagine being in debt by that much money?

However, not want to disappoint; Trump managed to not only get out of his debt and get his business out of debt, but he also climbed straight back up that ladder and become a multi-billionaire.

Since this article was first posted in 2010, Donald Trump has gone on to become The 45th President of the United States (2017 – 2021) making him the head of state and head of government of the United States of America.

#19 Oprah Gail Winfrey

The reason Oprah is an influential entrepreneur, is that she’s been through so much – yet accomplished so much more.

After being the subject of vicious sexual attack at the age of nine, she later became pregnant and lost the child at birth when she was only 14 years of age.

In 1986 she famously revealed this to her shocked viewers on her live show. Her fame came to fruition in 1983, when her seductive character and genuine love of people gained her the job of her dreams; as a talk-show host.

The following exposure was explosive, and she soon became one of the most famous, most loved, and most professional people in the entertainment industry.

However, she did not want to stop there as she felt there was another side to her, a side of which she wanted to pursue, her entrepreneurial side. In 1988 following her instincts she founded the company Harpo Studios, which for those of you not realised is Oprah spelt backwards.

This business grew in leaps and bounds, most likely because of her television career, which gave her a massive amount of advertising is every day. The company now has over 250 employees and is growing every year. She also co-founded oxygen media, which helps attract over 50 million viewers. Because of all the skills she possesses, and her entrepreneurial side, she’s created reported personal wealth of $2.8 billion.

#20 Steve Case

You may or you may not know Steve Case. He’s one of those rich and successful entrepreneurs, with a gigantic company who likes his privacy.

He was born, and he grew up in Honolulu, Hawaii and graduated in 1976 from a private school. Later he attended Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts, and graduated with a degree in political science.

In 1982, after having worked as an assistant brand manager at Prble , he joined the Pizza Hut incorporation in Kansas, and served as one of the Pizza Hut marketing managers.

In 1983 he met Bill Von Meister, who was a contact of his older brother. His company was creating a e console, which allowed the users to download certain games using only a phone line and a modem.

This was considered an amazing advancement in technology. Later in the same year Von Meister hired Steve Case to become a marketing consultant for a business, which at the time was almost going bankrupt.

His entrepreneurial character, and passion meant he eventually became Chairman and CEO of the company in 1991 and 1995, respectively.

Later in 1991 Case changed the company’s name to America online, and later that same year integrated the Apple and PC services under the name AOL. ?