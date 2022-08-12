CUCM and CUC Fulfill Me Meeting having Associate Authentication Setting Example

Introduction

Which document will bring an example of just how to configure the fresh new Satisfy Me feature that have User Authentication. The new See Myself element is available in Cisco Harmonious Communications Manager (CUCM), together with Verification was attained with Cisco Unity Commitment (CUC).

Portion Utilized

Everything in this document is founded on CUCM / CUC Launch 8.x and soon after, however, may possibly apply at earlier releases off CUCM / CUC.

Every piece of information contained in this document was developed on the gizmos in the a certain lab environment. Every devices found in that it document started that have a great removed (default) setting. If the circle are real time, ensure that you see the possible feeling of every order.

Build

Fulfill Me personally conferences make it profiles to control-directly into a conference. This calls for you to a catalog matter end up being designated having personal use of one’s appointment. The latest profiles call the fresh new list count in order to join the appointment. Right here Verification is not needed as well as the pages is associated with the new meeting label. Additional information are located in the machine Publication.

In order to permit User Verification, the phone call was transmitted thru CUC. An individual Program Import Discussion can be used to help you prove the latest person. For this specific purpose, a user is made on CUC. That it dialogue encourages callers so you can sign in in order to CUC. Once callers enter the CUC ID and you can PIN, CUC encourages these to enter the number to which they require is moved.

Call Circulate

Person dials 5000 > Computer Telephony Integration (CTI) Route Point which have Extension 5000 set to Telephone call Forward Most of the in order to Sound Mail > Label Handler having extension 5000 > Caller provides ID and you will PIN > Caller dials the brand new Satisfy Me Amount (5002) > Label moved to Meet Me Matter on CUCM.

Arrange

Having information on Voice Send Character Configuration and appropriate gang of Getting in touch with Research Place (CSS), make reference to the new SCCP Consolidation Guide otherwise Drink Combination Publication.

To possess exterior callers, an interpretation development required to change the fresh titled count. This file will not give facts about matter translations. So you’re able to arrange translations for the CUCM, make reference to the brand new Translation Development Setting document. To help you arrange translations toward Portal, make reference to the amount Interpretation using Voice Translation Profiles file.

[Optional] In order to call of an outward matter, arrange the correct interpretation designs for the Gateway or CUCM to help you transfer the called matter to help you 5000.

Create a person for the CUC and use one extension. Brand new person will have to enter into that it extension which extensions’s PIN so you’re able to indicate.

Go to Edit > Greetings and pick Important. Ensure that Closed Greetings isn’t allowed therefore, the call is sent towards Important Greetings any time of your go out.

Come across My Recording significantly less than Callers Tune in to Point.

Discover the Member Program Import Talk according to the Shortly after Desired point.

Simply click Gamble/Listing so you can record a welcome. New Allowed would be “Welcome to Cisco. “. Unless you you would like a greeting, get a hold of Little underneath the Callers Pay attention to part.

Edit the Limitation desk so you can allow the move into this new Fulfill Myself Matter. This new Default Import ‘s the default restrict table regarding the standard Group of Services (CoS) associated with standard User Layout. If you have a modification of the latest CoS associated with Member Template or Associate, or if perhaps there was a general change in the fresh limitation dining table associated for the CoS, customize the compatible maximum desk.

Modiy the latest CSS of one’s Voicemail Harbors and/or Rerouting CSS of your Concept Initiation Method (SIP) trunk area. It CSS Dowiedz siД™ wiД™cej must have the newest partition of your own Fulfill Me Amount.