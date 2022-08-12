For the ones that wanna go more hard-core

This is where it gets hot. Talking dirty during sex can be highly explosive. Yes, especially for the guys. So ladies if you are about to talk naughty, know that they might come within milliseconds so make sure you’ve had your fun beforehand :-). A mental turn on is often harder to control than a physical turn on; that’s why if you partner doesn’t want to ejaculate, try to support him on this journey. Instead of making it harder for him. Easy ways of starting with dirty talk during sex – make compliments. Say how much you love his cock, or how beautiful her vagina is. Say how much you love their hair. Any compliments are welcome.

The great thing about compliments is that they help insecure partners to feel more secure and relaxed. Yes, you’re welcome!

Once you feel confident, do dominate him or her with your words. You can command things (without being too mental and lecturing him). Use your sexy commanding voice to tell him exactly what he needs to do.

Instead of telling your partner what he is doing wrong, make suggestions about what he can do to you in a sexy voice.

Say your partner’s name. It’s an old-school trick, but the subconscious mind is highly awake. Watch your partner while you say his or her name…

Say that you are about to come. I, for example, have a code word for orgasm, which is simply “NOW”; this triggers the subconscious mind in me and by just saying it I usually come.

Start your sentences with “I”, and make clear how something makes you feel, it’s important to start from your point of view.

Takeaway: Don't play the sinful dirty girl and lose the connection to yourself. Stay in your body. Use the words you feel comfortable using and make sure every new step you take is not too far from your comfort zone, but be confident, what is there to lose, if you can trust your partner?

5. Where Are the Limits?

Make sure that derogatory words like “slut” or “cunt” are only used if your partner agrees to them. Cause they might end up as an insult, with a total buzzkill and hurtful feelings even though you didn’t mean it that way. The best way of figuring that out is to talk about dirty words you don’t want to use (not while you’re having sex, but at random, neutral moments during your day).

Takeaway: Feel free to experiment, but also communicate your own limits and stand up for yourself if you feel it’s getting too much for you.

Final sexy words Conscious dirty talk during sex is skillful flirting with presence. It’s about how to talk “dirty” to the one you love with love. And stay true to yourself so that your words come from an authentic and heartful place. Without hurting anyone, instead making your significant other hot and excited.

If you want to go deeper into your relationship, make sure you get in touch with your own fantasies & desires first. So that you’ll be able to communicate them to your partner. Nourish your self-love to be more confident when it comes to sex, and find your own unique „love language“.

4. Dirty Talk During Sex

Your voice is your mature turn on factor in the dirty talk world. There is a difference if you just say your fantasies in a normal tone out loud, of if you slow down, with presence, and use a mystical calmness with a confident intentional emphasis. You may use your moans, groans, sighs, whispering, or in some cases, even screaming. The sound can be commanding, harsh, sweet, submissive, uncertain and everything in between. Most importantly, try to be authentic.

If you know what makes your partner hot, you feel more confident doing it. So simply ask them. It’s figureoutable (thanks Marie Forleo for this awesome expression).