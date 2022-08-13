Chit-chat, fun, & games for the Banned!

So, a lot of you know that I have participated in a fetish lifestyle in the past. I recently ditched my Dom and find myself single. I’ve been thinking of joining FetLife, I never have before now, just to see what’s out there.

But I have to admit, I’m gun-shy. I’ve only really done bondage with my old Dom, and I’m scared who I might meet in pursuit of this.

PS – If this thread bothers you, just go ahead and remove yourself from this group because the report will come to me, and that is what I’m going to do to anyone who reports. Kthxbai!

I made an account. But didn’t take it much further. There wasn’t really much in my area. It seemed like you had to make an effort to find stuff. What have you got to lose?

However I have had decent luck finding “vanilla” men who were easily intrigued by the idea of learning a few things. that quickly grew into a love of kink.

I’ll whisper her the name. She is really cool. I, personally, have no idea about the website nor am I any help.

For me it took a while to adjust. It’s a lot to take in. But I’d suggest sticking with it.

Think of it more as a way of talking to people on boards and wander around to explore your sexuality, rather than a hookup site.

But I did meet my ex-boyfriend, a sadist, on there. That was ****ing disaster but I think you might have more of a sense of what you want than I did at the time. And I’m meeting a dominant couple from fet tomorrow night.

It makes a big difference where you are though. I’m in NYC so I’m currently using it more as a way to get involved in the scene here. They advertise munches and parties. I went to a play party last weekend that was. hmm. a lot to take in but very thrilling. It’s an easy way to get involved with your local chapters.

Let me know if you have any questions. That’s about all I’m willing to share on MFP right now. I have more than a few horror stories about my ex and some other encounters, but they’re relatively graphic.

I have an account there. I’ve met someone from there in real life and it served the exact purpose I was hoping it would. I’ve run across a lot of interesting people on there, though I’ve only met the one IRL.