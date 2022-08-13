A while later, an outdone and you will look after-smashed Rogue are towered over from the a victorious Gajeel

Rogue attributes Gajeel’s stamina on guildmates he’s inside the Fairy Tail, knowledge as to why shortly after Phantom Lord disbanded, he inserted and lived in Fairy Tail

Rogue following issues his lifetime and you may mission, saying that Sabertooth cannot comprehend the concept of relationship, and so implying that he’s weak and has no members of the family. Gajeel after that reprimands Rogue to possess not considering Frosch their friend. The 2 after that argue more exactly what varieties Frosch are, and that concludes with Rogue reaffirming the truth that Frosch is their pal. The 2 Dragon Slayers are up coming disrupted by a strange voice. Rogue transforms to, repeatedly inquiring whom and you may in which the sound try, once the latter tells him so you can eliminate Gajeel, claiming that it is their future. Rogue looks off that have an expression of shock, seeing as it’s their own shadow that is advising him so you can eliminate his idol, giving him the benefit to help you going the latest deed. [55]

If you are striving against their shadow’s have a tendency to, Rogue are approached of the Gajeel, who’s curious what is actually completely wrong with his adversary. Rogue upcoming cries call at heartache and you will delivers Gajeel flying right back having you to mighty brush out-of their case. On crowd startled from this return, Gajeel recovers merely to be told one to Rogue might have been overtaken by their shadow. The fresh new had Rogue starts his violence easily, truly controling Gajeel into the fight with his the new-discovered energy, easily maneuvering courtesy Gajeel’s symptoms by-turning toward, and you may hiding in, tincture. Rogue possessed, following can make snide commentary towards Gajeel’s stamina, commenting regarding how more powerful he or she is today compared to Natsu and Gajeel. [56]

Gajeel, however, claims your strive has complete

That have Gajeel today personally battered, Rogue keeps your because of the lips and you may, more Gajeel’s gasps having air, mockingly states just how simple it had been to conquer his former idol. Gajeel will be dropped by the new had Rogue, exactly who will leave your to be ate of the shadows. Rogue upcoming observe, mislead, since Gajeel eats the latest tincture doing him. Afraid out of Gajeel’s expanding energy, Rogue actions back because the Gajeel rises regarding tincture and you will needs your shade renders Rogue’s body. Brand new had Rogue will then be advised you to Rogue, whoever real name is Ryos, are Gajeel’s sworn more youthful aunt, and that his feelings into the your was basically fear-depending, in the place of those of appreciate. Because the Gajeel enters their the latest Metal Shade Dragon Form, according to him you to definitely he will result in the owned Rogue contemplate what anxiety feels as though. [57]

Good dumbfounded Rogue inquires about Gajeel’s newfound strength, but is next assaulted by the latter’s mix of the two Dragon Slayer Magics. So that you can refrain Gajeel, Rogue can become shadows, but, Gajeel, but not, observe fit, and also the one or two continue steadily to race while the shadows. Fundamentally, Gajeel grabs Rogue and you will draws your out from the shadow, far to their shock. Gajeel then brutalizes the latest owned Dragon Slayer and you may, since the owned Rogue notes he doesn’t understand which Gajeel, the guy sets your to your sky, once again advising the fresh new being so you can fade away. Gajeel uses applications de rencontres vietnamiennes reddit Metal Shadow Dragon’s Roar, conquering and you may immobilizing Rogue. The latest becoming inquires as to the limitations off Rogue’s performance, right after which on time exits their human anatomy. Because the Gajeel investigates Rogue, an emotional Frosch really stands among them, asking Gajeel to prevent prior to Rogue passes away. Rogue upcoming regains consciousness, contacting out over their Surpass mate. Since a keen elated Frosch works off to kiss Rogue, the fresh new Shade Dragon Slayer secret in the event the he lost, incapable of remember the situations that simply transpired. [58] Adopting the race, Rogue lies on a floor, beaten, that have Frosch condition more than him, treated knowing Rogue is secure, if you’re Rogue smiles near to their pal. [59]