I decided to try and online dating service again to find a companion

I decided to try and online dating service again to find a companion

About eHarmony Reviews

Los Angeles-based eharmony launched in the United States in 2000 with its patented Compatibility Matching System® which allows eharmony members to be matched with compatible persons with whom they are likely to enjoy a long-term relationship.

eHarmony Reviews

I wish I had come to consumer affairs first and read the reviews before I was suckered into losing my money as well. I didn’t mind the test and jumping through the hoops that eHarmony required. After a couple of weeks I have found that there is a very limited pool of prospective clientele. You are not able to refine your searches. And I believe most of the clientele on this website have either canceled, no longer there, or perhaps do not even exist. Again, I wish I had checked these reviews first before I was an idiot and threw my money away. Please, please do not waste your time, heart, or money. This company is a complete and total rip off.

Don’t bother wasting a penny with eHarmony. This dating site has seen better times, it is noticeably dated and its algorithms are just sad. There are so few paying members, well, so few members at all and the matches are just awful. I’m a 56 year old woman, successful, educated, intelligent and well traveled. I am extremely fit and healthy. I don’t need a man but would like to find an equal to share my life with. EHarmony thinks I am best matched with people who have high school educations, mediocre jobs and mostly haven’t traveled further than their neighboring city. None of the extremely limited matches looked they they had done any kind of exercise in the past 10 yearsing back to the algorithms, I am liberal and live in a very blue part of Florida. In this day and age how on earth am I matched with so called moderates and conservatives. EHarmony has seen better days, https://hookupdate.net/escort-index/everett/ once again – DON’T WASTE YOUR MONEY.

In the 6 mos since I joined eHarmony I’ve had a grand total of TWO people contact me, both completely non-compatible after a few meetings. None of those I’ve contacted have responded. The so-called matches are laughable – literally nothing in common. I even set my parameters to be very flexible, to no avail. The ‘pool’ of men in my area is minuscule. A complete waste of money – and not cheap! I joined a site for older folks – our time. Immediate results, many enjoyable dates and meetings. Sure, not everyone has been second date material, but at least there is opportunity vs eharmony that has offered nothing. Save your money.

This dating site is a joke and too expensive, I thought I saw they had a 2 month membership so I signed up for it. like a dummy. Once I got the confirmation email it said it was 24 months and would cost over Dollars. I freaked out, called them immediately and explained the mistake I made and requested a refund. They flat out told me no and kept referring to the “terms and conditions” instead of trying to help resolve it. I mean it could not have been more 5 minutes after signed up. They refused to help so I called my bank and disputed the charges, they told me I had to close my bank account and open a new one to stop them from continuing to charge me. what a hassle!! Do not join this site, customer service is horrible and you get no grace period, finding love is not worth the hassle with eHarmony.