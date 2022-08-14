In identical frequency where Heckert ( 2002 ) called and you may discussed “R”

The right quadratojugal shed their dorsal procedure (UCMP 195219; Shape 14e) is close to the same fit to that of R

Many of discussed white teeth out of Krzyzanowskisaurus hunti off UCMP 7308 become regarding occupation matter CLC thirty six/8 (UCMP 139564 so you can 139,575), except for you to enamel of CLC (UCMP 139563). hunti, Heckert and Lucas ( 2002b ) discussed

50 small rectangular osteoderms on exact same locality, delegating these to juveniles of one’s aetosaur Calyptosuchus wellesi. Just like the listed because of the Irmis, Parker, et al. ( 2007 ), these types of osteoderms (Figures 14i, j) is identical away from that from Roentgen. callenderi. All of the specimens has actually an increasing anterior bar and you can faintly incised widely separated round pitting which have a haphazard plan, a characteristics county combination or even unique to help you R. callenderi. According to the related and you may articulated specimens away from Roentgen. callenderi of PEFO, the former try paramedian osteoderms throughout the posterior cervical, dorsal, and you will anterior caudal areas of the human body, whereas the second morphology is one of the much more distal caudal area of the armour carapace. A few of the osteoderms revealed because of the Heckert and Lucas ( 2002b ) contain the exact same community count given that Krzyzanowskisaurus hunti white teeth, CLC thirty six/8.

In the exploring uncatalogued material of area UCMP 7308, Irmis, Parker, mais aussi al. ( 2007 ) as well as understood a couple cranial issues referable to Revueltosaurus of field city CLC thirty-six/8, an around over remaining squamosal (UCMP 165205; Contour 14g) (erroneously listed as the the right squamosal when you look at the Irmis, Parker, mais aussi al., 2007 ), and you can a partial quadrate (UCMP 165206; Figure 14f). The squamosal (UCMP 165205) was just like a similar function maintained from the PEFO R. callenderi specimens; it is triradiate, with a much bigger anterior procedure that broadens anteriorly, and you can brief however, collection of posterodorsal and you can posteroventral procedure. Such as for example R. callenderi, the dorsolateral body are sculptured; which sculpturing is actually bounded medially by the a distinct ridge you to definitely models brand new horizontal border of one’s supratemporal fossa. Even when very similar to aetosaurs, each other UCMP 165205 and you will R. callenderi squamosals try proportionally greater and you will less than the exact same element inside aetosaurs (age.grams., Desojo & Baez, 2007 ; Schoch, 2007 ; Quick, 2002 ; Sulej, 2010 ). The new separated limited quadrate (UCMP 165206) can not be officially referred to Revueltosaurus since the quadrate regarding R. callenderi does caffmos not has one autapomorphies, but it is identical in form and you can morphology so you can identified advice of one’s factor in R. callenderi, and you can offers with this particular taxon an enlarged medial condyle and vertical positioning. On the other hand, aetosaur quadrates is founded anteroventrally (elizabeth.grams., Desojo & Baez, 2007 ; Schoch, 2007 ; Small, 2002 ; Sulej, 2010 ).

Heckert and you may Lucas ( 2002b ) understood one or two osteoderm morphotypes: those who is large than just much time, that they translated because paramedian osteoderms, and people who was longer than greater, that they translated as the lateral osteoderms

Subsequent study of uncatalogued thing regarding UCMP 7308 because of the writers has shown most skeletal procedure probably referable so you can Krzyzanowskisaurus hunti (Figures 14c–g), as well as however, one of these factors also are away from industry urban area CLC thirty-six/8 (the actual only real different is actually parietal UCMP 195227, away from CLC –80). A very nearly over kept postorbital (UCMP 195217; Shape 14d) is close to same as compared to R. callenderi and is different from most other archosauriforms (e.g., Nesbitt, 2011 : figs. 7, 8, 11), and additionally aetosaurs, from inside the possessing a comparatively small jugal procedure that are associated with the new squamosal techniques because of the a broad web out of narrow, a bit ornamented bone. Two anterior servings of leftover parietals (UCMP 195227 and you will 195228) are in the place of brand new apparently greater, apartment standing of all archosaurs (age.g., Nesbitt, 2011 : figs. 8, 11), and give Roentgen. callenderi a narrow straight figure you to definitely broadens some into the front articular surface, features the lowest average ridge, and you will a thin, dorsally-extreme ridge to the horizontal margin you to definitely limitations the supratemporal fenestra (Figure 14c). callenderi, including the autapomorphic v-molded articular slot on jugal, though it does not have the fresh new heavy ornamentation towards lateral surface away from specimens away from PEFO. The newest distal percentage of an effective humerus (UCMP 165207; Figure 14h) as well as 2 cervical spinal vertebrae (UCMP 195222) can’t be officially referred to Revueltosaurus predicated on apomorphies, however they are same as an identical issue out of Roentgen. callenderi and don’t fulfill the morphology of most other archosauriform taxa known using this site (i.age., A good. geoffreyi and V. campi).