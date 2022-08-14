Ten Dating Sites You Should Be Using Right Now

Ten Dating Sites You Should Be Using Right Now

Dating online can be intimidating. One of the biggest issues singles face is suss out which sites and apps are worthy of your time and money, and it can feel daunting finding one that caters to your specific needs, interests, and aspirations. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of sites devoted to making love connections, meaning that there’s a good chance you’ll find the right one-and maybe even the one. Ready to take the leap? Here are 10 dating sites we think are worth a look.

Best Overall: Match

Match has successfully connected people and created lifelong relationships since 1995. One of the longest-standing dating sites, Match shows they value privacy with their “anonymous” email system. Members have the convenience of keeping their identity and contact information private until they decide to share it with a potential match. https://hookupdate.net/escort-index/honolulu/ The platform also combats the long-standing issue of fake or fraudulent accounts by vetting each and every profile before it’s posted onto the site.

Best Value: eharmony

Though eharmony offers a free version, most users find the premium version to be far more successful and worth the cost-especially those serious about finding a soulmate. Premium accounts use eharmony’s state-of-the-art algorithm to match you with ideal potential dates based on your interests and preferences, favoring those with a traditional bent who are looking for marriage. Eharmony will also help you put your best foot forward with its Profile Advisor service, which involves one of their expert writers consulting with you to create the perfect-for-you user profile.

Best Progressive Dating Site: OkCupid

OkCupid not only boasts its thousand-item questionnaire which delves into just about any subject but they were one of the first dating sites to include a myriad of gender identities and sexual orientations on their platform. OkCupid’s inclusive site also allows the user to set their own pronouns and the option to change your name and gender at any time. It’s also kink friendly for those looking to explore their wild side.

Best Dating Site for College Students: Hings

Marketed as “the dating app design to be deleted,” Hinge is ideal for people who like to casually date but are open to long-term relationships. This platform addresses the common dating problem of ghosting by allowing users to nudge someone if a conversation abruptly stops. Another perk of Hinge is that it is available to use at the budget-friendly price of $7 a month.

Best Dating Site for Seniors: OurTime

Seniors who are looking for a change in their dating pool will benefit from using OurTime. Merging with SeniorPeopleMeet, this free-to-browse dating site helps men and women over 50 meet potential dates or start their next short- or long-term relationship. OurTime boasts a sizable user base who are looking for potential partners, in addition to pen pals. Signing up and searching for other users is also extremely easy.

Ideal Dating Site for Minorities: BlackPeopleMeet

BlackPeopleMeet has one of the largest user bases comprised of Black people in the United States (though the site is open to people of all races). This dating site is great for people who value their privacy, as only your birthday and name are needed to sign up. In addition to the free search engine, BlackPeopleMeet provides users with a list of 11 featured matches every day. This site helps make online dating less intimidating, thanks to games like “Who Do You Like?” and “I’m Interested.”

Most Expansive User Base: Zoosk

With more than 40 million users online and 20 million in the United States, Zoosk is great for those who want to look outside of their immediate area for potential dates. Despite its large user base, most of the people on Zoosk are verified and cannot enjoy the full site until their phone number is on file and validated. This dating site is ideal for those who are serious about dating as users cannot make contact unless they have a premium account.

Best Dating Site for the Career Person: Elite Singles

Dating can be especially hard when you’re juggling a demanding career. That is where Elite Singles comes in. Geared towards educated professionals, this dating site uses a top-notch personality survey developed by psychologists to match you with the best potential mates. Detailed profiles also allow you the opportunity to know more about someone before making or accepting correspondence.

Best Dating Site for Introverts:

Coffee Meets Bagel is great for those people who are ready to branch out but are still apprehensive about the online dating scene. Users have a daily limit to how many messages they can send, meaning you are unlikely to become distressed by a full inbox. The site also offers unique icebreakers when you make a potential match. In case you still feel stuck, Coffee Meet Bagel’s blog offers timely, helpful advice on how to spruce up your profile and make connections.

Social Media Friendly Dating Site: Chemistry

Not only does Chemistry use a unique personality quiz which involves your reaction to pictures, it is styled like your everyday social media site. Users can import their Facebook account to build their profile. You can also scroll through a Facebook-esque timeline from people you’re interested in. The site has a relaxed feel, as users can play online games with potential matches to make the experience less intimidating.