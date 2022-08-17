This site identifies the fresh enjoys of your god

A few of these, but not, appear merely about old genealogies and no associated story. The greatest of your love-mythology try the newest facts out of his affair for the deity Aphrodite. The two was basically commonly represented along with her from inside the ancient art–so much so one she could properly be known as his consort.

(1) DIVINE Enjoys (GODDESSES)

APHRODITE New deity from love and you can charm got a lengthy like fling that have Ares and this live during the lady marriage so you’re able to Hephaistos and you will past. She exercise your four divine sons and you will a child: Eros, Anteros, Deimos, Phobos and you may Harmonia.

EOS The deity of beginning with whom Ares got a beneficial short term romance. She is actually cursed with a widespread sex of the envious Aphrodite. Zero children is actually mentioned with the partners.

ERINYS TELPHOUSIA Just one of your own Erinyes and/or deity Demeter (who had been entitled the Erinys out-of Thelpousa). She drill Ares this new Drakon away from Thebes. Regarding planting of this Drakon’s teeth was basically produced a tribe from warrior-people referred to as Spartoi.

PERSEPHONE The gods Ares, Hermes, Apollon and you may Hephaistos the wooed Persephone in advance of this lady marriage in order to Haides. Demeter denied each of their gift suggestions and hid this lady daughter regarding the company of your own gods.

(2) SEMI-DIVINE Likes (NYMPHS)

HARMONIA Good nymph from Assyria (China Slight) who was enticed because of the Ares regarding the Akmonian Timber. She bore your the original of your Amazones tribe.

HARPINNA Good Naiad-nymph from Pisa, Elis (southern area Greece) liked by Ares, and you can based on specific the caretaker of Oinomaos. [discover Nearest and dearest]

KYRENE (Cyrene) A nymph regarding Bistonia during the Thrake (north out of Greece) well-liked by Ares. She exercise your a child Diomedes. Kyrene is probably the identical to Pyrene mom from Kyknos. [pick Nearest and dearest]

STEROPE A great Pleiad-nymph off Elis (south Greece), well-liked by Ares. She bore your a couple of sons Oinomaos and papi de azÃºcar solteros iniciar sesiÃ³n sitio de citas calidad you may Euenos (though the latter is frequently named a boy of Ares from the Demonike). [select Household members]

TANAGRA A beneficial Naiad-nymph regarding Argos (isouthern Greece) which brand new gods Ares and Hermes competed more than inside an excellent boxing match. Hermes acquired the brand new tournament and place along with her.

TRITEIA A-sea-nymph from Triteia when you look at the Akhaia (southern area Greece) well-liked by Ares who exercise him a child Melanippos. [discover Members of the family]

(3) MORTAL Loves (WOMEN)

ALTHAIA (Althaea) A king off Aitolia (main Greece), spouse away from Queen Oineus, liked by Ares. Centered on particular she bore your a son Meleagros. [find Family relations]

ATALANTA A beneficial little princess and you will huntress of Arkadia (southern Greece) well-liked by Ares. Predicated on specific she drill your a kid Parthenopaios. [pick Friends]

DEMONIKE (Demonice) Good little princess off Aitolia (main Greece) loved by Ares. She exercise him five sons Euenos, Molos, Pylos and Thestios.

DOTIS A lady out of Phlegyantis into the Boiotia (main Greece), which predicated on certain are the fresh mothero f Phlegays from the Ares. [select Relatives]

ILIA A great little princess regarding Latium (central Italy) and Vestal Virgin. She was lured because of the Ares (Mars) in her own sleep and bore your dual sons Romulus and you can Remus.

KHRYSE (Chyrse) A lady of city of Almones when you look at the Boiotia (central Greece) who had been liked by Ares. Predicated on particular she bore your a kid Phlegyas. [find Members of the family]

OTRERE (Otrera) A king of the Amazones (China Slight) liked by Ares. She exercise your a beneficial dazon Queens Hippolyte, Antiope, and you will Penthesileia. [select Family unit members]

PELOPIA A female out of Thessalia or Makedonia (north Greece) liked by Ares. Centered on some she drill your a son Kyknos. [look for Family]

PYRENE A female out-of Makedonia (northernGreece) loved by Ares. Predicated on some she exercise your a child Kyknos. She is even the same as Kyrene, mommy from Diomedes. [get a hold of Members of the family]