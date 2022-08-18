Scorpios’ Best (and Worst) Romantic Partners, According to an Astrologer

Scorpios’ Best (and Worst) Romantic Partners, According to an Astrologer

Scorpios are the passionate, intense, and daydreamers of the zodiacs. When it comes to romance, they’re thoughtful and careful about choosing with who they spend their time. Once they decide someone is good energy to have around, though, they’ll be one of the most loyal people.

According to resident HelloGiggles astrologer, Lisa Stardust, this fiery water sign is incredibly spiritual and has an amazing intuition. That means, when love strikes, they know and trust what they want and aren’t afraid to get it. “Scorpio will pursue their lover endlessly and intensely, chasing the one they desire to the ends of the earth,” she says. However, compatibility with this water sign will depend on if their partners can fully accept and love the fluidity of their strong self-assuredness and emotional tendencies.

Once they find that person, though, Scorpios will be devoted and loyal on top of being sexy as hell,” says Stardust. Find out the best (and worst) matches for Scorpios ahead.

Scorpio and Aries

What do you get when you mix two strong-willed go-getters? “A powerful couple that’s able to accomplish anything together,” says Stardust. However, Aries’ go-with-the-flow attitude doesn’t always mesh with Scorpios’ dedication to love. “Scorpio will often feel under-appreciated as Aries is not one for undying devotion,” says Stardust. “The ram can be too hot and cold for Scorpio, who always runs hot.”

Scorpio and Taurus

The saying opposites attract doesn’t hold for Taurus and Scorpio. When it comes to romantic love, Scorpios are very honest and direct. “Scorpio can move a little too fast for the bull who often is slow at entering a commitment,” says Stardust. “Scorpio may want to Taurus to change, which the bull has a hard time doing and may resist if it isn’t done gradually.” These two fixed signs will only make it work if there’s compromise and open communication.

Scorpio and Gemini

Consider this pair an unlikely match made in heaven. “This is a pair that almost defies logic,” says Stardust. “Most people think they would not work, but Scorpio gets a kick out of Gemini’s lively stories, and Gemini listens to Scorpio’s soothing advice.”

Scorpio and Cancer

Cancers are emotional and intuitive, just like Scorpio, which means they’ll understand each other on a deeper level. Their smart, intuitive, and empathetic tendencies mean these two will enjoy each other’s time and company, no matter what they’re doing. “They can have fun when they are having political and worldly debates, which leads to hot sex later,” says Stardust.

Scorpio and Leo

If Scorpio is looking for a hot, short-lived fling, then Leo’s energy and enthusiasm will be hard to resist. “Leo surrounds themselves with being in the eye of the public, while Scorpio loves to keep it undercover,” says Stardust. “This may become a hot, short-lived romance, as Leo is too engaged with publicly sharing details of the relationship, which will drive the Scorpio nuts.”

Scorpio and Virgo

Scorpio and Virgo’s relationship will be strong and resilient because of their foundation that stems from a kind and loving friendship. “Scorpio usually crushes on their Virgo mates for a long time before they put the moves on them,” says Stardust. They prefer to get to know Virgos first and taking it slow. “They start with friendship, working their way up to relationship as Virgo unfurls before them,” she says.

Scorpio and Libra

“Scorpio is drawn to the charm of Libra,” says Stardust. Libras place a high value on their relationships, which Scorpios appreciate and find comforting. Scorpio will trust this air sign enough to share their secrets, resulting in a deep, emotional bond.

Scorpio and Scorpio

Scorpio’s sensuality comes through when paired with a fellow Scorpio. “Expect hot and exciting nights wrapped up in the sheets with the Scorpio on Scorpio pair,” says Stardust. “These two have a passionate and tempestuous relationship but always want to grow and transform together.” What can we say? Sometimes, like attracts like.

Scorpio and Sagittarius

While Scorpio season is a time of emotional intensity, Sagittarius season, which comes right after, is a more relaxed time of the year. These two key differences will leave Scorpio trying to change for the sake of their relationship, which isn’t a good idea.

“Scorpio can feel a little uncomfortable around the Sagittarius partner, as they feel scrutinized and judged sometimes,” says Stardust. “Scorpio tries to transform its energy to adhere to the Sag philosophy, which can be challenging at times.” If you’re Scorpio doesn’t feel wholeheartedly accepted, this pairing will never work.

Scorpio and Capricorn

Communication will never be an issue for these two zodiacs. “Scorpio and Capricorn have lots to talk about and spend their days chatting non-stop,” says Stardust. They both know what they want and aren’t afraid to express that with their partners. “Issues may arise as both have a strong nature, but they usually kiss and makeup before the end of the day.”

Scorpio and Aquarius

“This pair can relate to each other on various topics and have great sexual chemistry, as they are both drawn to the taboo,” says Stardust. However, Aquarius’s aloof nature will need to remain in check to satisfy Scorpio in the long run.

Scorpio and Pisces

These two water signs fully understand each other’s wants and needs. “An excellent astrological pairing,” says Stardust. “Scorpio feels understood and at ease with Pisces, who can seduce Scorpio with their mysterious nature, and all Scorpio’s love a good mystery.”