It’s the dating app designed to be deleted!

You know her, you love her, it’s Hinge. The brand has undeniably good marketing, notes Parks. “It seems to appeal to people who are more relationship-minded, but don’t want to sign up for something as serious as eHarmony.”

And when it comes to the app’s newest feature: voice memos, Parks points out hearing someone’s voice is a great way to connect.

You can think of this app as eHarmony light, says Parks. It’s definitely more for the relationship seekers but somehow doesn’t feel as serious as eHarmony. There is a similar, though less thorough, screening process that will help the app serve you humans you should be compatible with.

Plus, you don’t have to pay for the basic plan. If you want more bells and whistles, you can upgrade your account to include deal breakers in your profile, send unlimited likes, browse in incognito mode, and all sorts of other features. “It’s a good compromise-you still have the benefit of the questions, without the price tag,” says Parks.

For many online daters, matching with someone with the same religious beliefs is a big must. But it can be challenging to find someone who checks all your boxes on top of that shared prayer practice.

Salams specifically makes this process easier for those who identify as Muslim. This app is super helpful for those that make religious beliefs a central determining factor in their choice of partner, says Parks.

This is an app for Jewish singles. “It is a great vetting tool, if you want to date someone who aligns with your faith.”

This is another great niche app for, you guessed it, Christians! Parks said she has heard of positive and negative stories from community members and patients who have been on Christian mingle.

Worst case scenario, and Parks says she’s witnessed this numerous times, you get stuck dating someone specifically seeking a Christian thinking that makes them a good person. Meet24 mobile Sounds weird, but such is the wild world of online dating.

This app is appealing for many reasons, including its cute AF name. Your matches here will all be connected to you in some way on social media (maybe your high school bestie or an old coworker is friends with them on Facebook) so the internet sends their profile across your screen.

It is kind of like being set up without having to go through the awkwardness of involving other people. “If you’ve been scarred by experiences where the person you met was a little creepy, it may be nice to meet someone vetted by someone you know.”

In the best case scenario, you sign on, find someone who is in alignment with your faith and it leads to a beautiful relationship

This app is similar to JDate and Christian Mingle in its spiritually-based appeal. It pitches itself as the place where “mindful living meets online dating,” for people who approach dating with intention.

Having that specificity is extremely helpful if your faith is a big part of your dating selection process, says Parks

Parks warns that people living in less populated places may not have the most success on more niche apps. (Let’s face it, more people are probably interested in Meet Mindful in Los Angeles than Topeka, Kansas). She says not to let that stop you though, you can always work with multiple apps!

This one is for my kinky and non-monogamous peeps! This is another niche app but is useful if you are looking for people who are open to the same sort of sex and connections you are.