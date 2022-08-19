Aries and Gemini: Love, Sex, and Relationship

Aries and Gemini: Love, Sex, and Relationship

Geminis love spending time in social settings. They cannot stand being alone for long periods of time. They are uncomfortable with their own company. They would rather be out of the house, seeing new places and meeting new people. Gemini can come across as nosy. They are gossips who want to know everyone else’s business. They love drama and aren’t afraid of confrontation. They will fight for what they believe is right. However, they are open-minded and get along well with people who have different opinions than they do. They love to learn.

Gemini: Moon, Rising, and Venus Signs

In astrology , every person has a sign in the moon, rising, and Venus placements of their zodiac chart . Your moon represents your inner self, your rising is how people see you when they first meet you, and Venus represents love and beauty.

If your moon sign is in Gemini, you are talkative. You love chatting with strangers on grocery store lines and calling up friends on the phone. You even love getting into debates because you love hearing new perspectives.

If your Venus sign is in Gemini, you are a tease. You flirt with everyone because you love people. However, you have a hard time committing to one person. You don’t want to feel smothered, and you don’t want to miss out on someone else great because you were already taken.

If your rising sign is in Gemini, you are curious. You want to learn as much as possible about the world around you. You ask a million questions and listen closely when people speak. You are an excellent communicator, although you struggle to talk about your deepest feelings.

Aries and Gemini Friendship Compatibility

Aries and Gemini will get into plenty of trouble together. They are both impulsive signs, so they aren’t going to think before they act. They are going to go on adventures without thinking through the consequences. Although they might make mistakes together, they will laugh it off together. They will have a partner in crime for life. Aries and Gemini will never know what to expect when they get together. Anything could happen. Overall, a Gemini Aries friendship could last a lifetime.

Aries and Gemini are energetic, passionate, and spontaneous. They will never grow bored with each other. They will push each other to try new things and visit new places. They will be each other’s biggest supporters. Together, they can accomplish anything. However, these signs are both impulsive. Either one of them could decide to leave the relationship on a whim. This could lead to trust issues. Overall, Aries Gemini love compatibility is extremely high.

Compatibility With Aries and Gemini

An Aries Gemini combination is strong. These two signs are compatible in a sexual, emotional, and intellectual sense. As long as they work on their communication, Gemini and Aries are going to make great lovers, friends, and partners.

Zodiac Relationship Compatibility: Aries

Aries want to date their best friend. They want a partner who is willing to go on spontaneous adventures with them. They won’t last in a relationship that becomes too predictable. Aries are adventurers. They want to see the world and have a hard time sitting still. The idea of settling down might scare them, because they won’t want to lose their freedom and independence. They can take care of themselves and won’t want to be given rules to follow. They need a partner who gives them plenty of space and time to themselves.

Zodiac Relationship Compatibility: Gemini

Geminis have trouble making a commitment in relationships because they change their minds frequently. One day, they might feel like they’re madly in find sugar boston love with someone. Then, the next day, they might feel bored and restless. They need a partner who is comfortable with their flirtatious nature. Otherwise, there are going to be a lot of arguments about their loyalty. Although Geminis never intentionally hurt their partners, their flightiness could make a partner feel insecure. They will worry a Gemini might leave at any moment.