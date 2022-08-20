Are We Compatible? (10 Signs To Look Out For)

At a point in my life, I believed that elusive body chemistry was enough to forge a lasting relationship. However, as I grow older and wiser, it is beginning to dawn on me that true love requires more than a hot spark ; it needs compatibility. This might be a bit difficult to believe, but the importance of compatibility far outweighs love .

In fact, if we are to list all the factors that glue a union together, compatibility sits at the top of the ladder alongside communication and respect. These three will have to be in place before love can come to play; thus, before you embark on any mutual breakup, please ask yourself, if you are your boyfriend or lover are compatible? The signs listed below can serve as a guide for you to know when the right partner comes along.

1. You Don’t Make Attempts To Change Each Other

Believe me, when Mr. Right comes into your life, you wouldn’t want to change anything about him. Some people believe that they can change that aspect of their partner that doesn’t go down well with them; this is totally wrong , you don’t date people to change them; rather, you love who he is and who he will ever be.

This is not to say that many things don’t need to change or may not change with time, but your mentalities shouldn’t be focused on how you can make the other person fit you better. Rather, your mind should be set on how to better yourself for your partner. One person should not be doing all the changes.

2. You Have Similar Core Values

In every relationship, a time will come when the going will definitely get tough; under these situations, both you and your partner will find consolation in knowing that you have similar core values.

What’s more, the foundations of an unflinching union are the core values, and when you hold the same views, an external factor can only scratch at the surface but can never shake or make a difference to your connection with someone.

3. Conversations Flow Easily

If you both truly like each other and have a lot in common, just the initial conversation with a potential partner will tell you a lot about compatibility. Just engage the guy in dialogue and get all the answers you want and need.

You will see the signs that you are meant for each other in no time. The conversation will flow freely and naturally – no pretense, no force. What’s more, a natural rhythm will be perceived – no tongue-tied hushes where the conversation will die.

Also, some elements in your partner’s demeanor, vibes, and attitude give you room to take a deep breath and present the best of your personality. When you see yourself in a relaxed mood in your debut conversation, it only means that both of you have a natural flow between you – this lays the foundation for a successful relationship.

4. You Both Look Out For Each Other’s Best Interest

Problems will surely surface, but no matter how bad things get, the love that you have for each other should always be prioritized. In fact, it should be at the center of how you would want an issue to be resolved. More so, you will always want and aspire to see each other win – at their dreams, at work, and at life itself.

Furthermore, you don’t mind if you have to give up an ingrained habit, attaining a fair agreement about a situation, or making a conscious effort to do or say something – you will go ahead and do it. You also will not hesitate to do what it takes and find consolation in knowing that your dude is of the same mind.