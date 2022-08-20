Best Dating Sites for Serious Relationships in 2022

Best Dating Sites for Serious Relationships in 2022

Amber is Managing Editor for DatingNews. She has written more than 1,600 articles about dating experts, dating advice, and dating news. When she’s not writing copy, you can probably find her at the dog park with a book in hand.

Lillian Guevara-Castro brings more than 30 years of journalism experience to ensure DatingNews articles and reports have been edited for overall clarity, accuracy, and reader engagement.

When it comes to the best dating sites for serious relationships, I have real-life experience and a full-blown love story to back my reviews.

Growing up, I loved to fantasize about how I’d fall in love. I imagined just about every possible scenario – except for the one that actually happened.

I met my perfect match (and current fiance) on a dating app. He told me I had �a smidge of cute� on my face in his opening message, and we chatted about Disney songs and Marvel movies. A couple days later, I agreed to a coffee date, even though I dislike coffee. I arrived five minutes early, and he arrived 10 minutes late, but I fell for him anyway. The rest is sappy relationship history.

I’m not the only one to find a happily-ever-after ending on an online dating site. Something like 40% of American couples have met online. According to a 2017 survey of brides, online dating is now the most popular way to meet a spouse. These days, if you want to get in a relationship, you’ve got to roll up your sleeves and start swiping. So get out there!

Best Overall

Senior

Gay & Lesbian

Overall Best Dating Sites for Serious Relationships

Different online dating sites offer different online dating experiences, and it’s important to choose the one that fits your personality type and relationship goals. It’s not enough to choose a dating website your friend used, or the one you saw in a commercial or a Facebook ad. If you’re really serious, you should do your homework to find the best dating sites for serious relationships.

That’s where we come in. We’ve ranked our favorite dating sites and apps https://besthookupwebsites.org/sugar-daddies-usa/ga/columbus/ for relationship seekers and outlined the features and success stories that make them stand out in the online dating scene.

1. Match

Match has come a long way since it launched in April 1995. This well-reputed dating site has honed its match algorithm to identify long-term compatibility and facilitate countless first dates, serious relationships, and successful marriages. Match’s esteemed dating experts go to great lengths to guide singles to a seriously good match.

Match is the world’s longest running dating site

The Discover section has search filters by interests, looks, lifestyle, and more

Match is available in 50 countries and 15 languages

Browse Match profiles 100% free �

Match is without a doubt one of the best online dating platforms in the business. Since 1995, Match has introduced countless couples and inspired matches that have stood the test of time. The dating site boasts being responsible for more long-term relationships and marriages than any of its competitors, and that’s great news if you’re serious about settling down.

Match attracts online daters who are over 30, well-educated, and relationship-minded. In fact, nearly 75% of Match users have earned a college degree, and 84% said they are selective about their dates.

The singles on Match are not screwing around and don’t want to waste time on dead-end dates. Many of them have paid subscription fees because they’re invested in the online dating process and hope to meet a person who’s in a similar place in life.