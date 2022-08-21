Has SWIFT ever disconnected banks for sanctions purposes?

Has SWIFT ever disconnected banks for sanctions purposes?

In 2012, pursuant to international and multilateral action to intensify financial sanctions against Iran, EU Regulation was passed. The Regulation prohibits specialised financial messaging providers, such as SWIFT, from providing services to EU-sanctioned Iranian banks. SWIFT is incorporated under Belgian law and has to comply with this decision as confirmed by its home country government. SWIFT implemented the regulatory obligation by disconnecting the related EU-sanctioned banks.

In 2022, pursuant to international and multilateral action to intensify financial sanctions against Russia, specialised financial messaging providers, such as SWIFT, were prohibited from providing services to designated entities under EU Council Regulation (EU) . As SWIFT is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with EU regulation, SWIFT disconnected all designated Russian entities (and their designated Russia-based subsidiaries) from the SWIFT network. Additionally, in compliance with EU Council Regulation (EU) containing similar prohibition, SWIFT also disconnected designated Belarusian entities (and their designated Belarus-based subsidiaries).

