While it’s not specifically made for cougar dating, it’s an excellent place to meet older women

FriendFinderX has a thriving community of online singles, so it’s easy to find a match. If you live in a rural area, you should have no issue finding a milf near you.

Unlike other cougar dating sites that make matches for you, you can browse profiles freely to find casual hookups. Membership on FriendFinderX is free, so you can get on the site and start cougar dating right away.

One of the coolest features on FriendFinderX is the free dating advice. If you’re into niche dating like cougar dating, you can get real advice on this dating site.

In all honesty, this site could use a serious makeover. The interface is a bit outdated and old school. That said, the site is still pretty easy to navigate.

8. Milftastic

If you’re looking for a dedicated cougar dating site, Milftastic is the site for you. Out of all the cougar dating websites on this list, this one is the best for cubs and cougars. That’s because Milftastic was made specifically for milfs, cougars, and the younger men who love them.

If you’re a younger man looking to meet cougars, you should have no trouble finding a match on Milftastic. That said, not all of the women on this site are older women. You will find a mixture of older and younger women enjoying the site.

Milftastic is perfect for young men seeking sugar mommas. This is one of the few dating websites that cater to sugar dating for the older woman-younger man dynamic.

If you’re strictly looking for a hot older woman or cougar, you may be disappointed to see younger women on this site. Because the site is made for milfs, you will see a larger age range in the women on this site.

9. Cougared

Cougared is one of the best cougar dating sites on the web. Because the site is totally dedicated to cougar editing, you don't have to worry about filtering your search results like you would on a traditional dating platform.

The overall appearance of the site is a little old-school, but it’s extremely easy to use. You can sign up for free to start browsing cubs and cougars on the site. Members can use all of the features for free without upgrading to a paid membership.

The best part about Cougared is that it’s totally free. Most niche dating sites charge to access certain features, but you can enjoy the entire site without upgrading.

Last Advice

If you’re in search of an online cougar community look no further. Regardless of your age or stage in life, you should be able to find the cougar or cub of your dreams. The sites and apps above can help young men and older women find a match in no time. Most of the sites cost no money to join, so you can check them out without spending a dime.

Match.

In-depth Compatibility Test . An incredible number of Active Users around the globe . The Premium Dating provider for Singles of all of the Ages

Match is just one of the top dating apps loved by an incredible number of users across the world. Your website is made 25 years back, and from the time, they are expanding in the wonderful world of internet dating, now boasting the greatest people base of most services that are dating. Because they had been founded in 1995, they usually have gained the trust of scores of singles, mainly due to their excellent service and capability to conform to the alteration in times.