Aries Compatibility: The Best and Worst Zodiac Matches

Aries Compatibility: The Best and Worst Zodiac Matches

Aries are fierce, fun-loving and always the life of the party. More than any other sign, Aries knows how to love hard. Despite this though, a major misconception about our sweet rams is that they’re too freedom-oriented to find success in relationships. Yes, Aries are impatient, but that doesn’t mean they’re afraid of commitment! Aries are the zodiac’s ultimate cheerleaders and being in a relationship with one is like having a hype guy on call 24/7, ready to pump you up. Falling in love with an Aries is to realize that their signature hotheadedness translates to unparalleled passion. So who is best suited to keep up with that delightful Aries joie de vivre? Here’s our definitive Aries compatibility ranking.

12. Aries

Some might call Aries headstrong, but overall, the sweet rams are quite easy going. In many ways, every sign is a good match for Aries when it comes to romance with the one exception being: another Aries! Yes, the Aries-Aries love combo is notoriously tricky. Though two Aries make dynamic business partners and inseparable BFF’s, when it comes to romance, these two tend to connect in a wave of passion that burns out very quickly. The celeb couple with this combo who seem to pull it off somehow are Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick. But remember: these two also work together which probably helps spread out some of the brasher, more argumentative energy.

11. Capricorn

We’ve shared before that Aries and Capricorn together make complicated coworkers. But what about romantic relationships? Well, in many ways, things are just as complicated-mostly because these two end up being all work and no play. Mars-planet of action and endurance-feels empowered in both of these signs, resulting in this being a connection that’s more about gaining momentum, and less about savoring sweetness. This might play out as a very flirtatious, almost aggressive beginning to the relationship, but at some point, every date might become a business meeting. A famous example of this pairing is Jeff Bezos (Capricorn) and Mackenzie Scott (Aries). Yes, those two made a literal fortune together, but see where that led?

10. Cancer

Aries and Cancer are both cardinal signs, meaning that they’re always the first to the party. Both love to initiate. That’s why this relationship has no problem getting started, but can it last? Cancer brings out Aries’ softer side while Aries pushes Cancer to take more risks. In general, Cancer is extremely sensitive and, without meaning to, Aries find they’re often hurting Cancer’s feelings. These two overall have a very lovely, almost innocent, connection when things are going well. But as they have very different approaches to conflict, it might be hard to come back from arguments once they move past the Honeymoon phase.

9. Scorpio

Aries and Scorpio are the two zodiac signs ruled by Mars-planet of action and aggression-so things are certain to be spicy in this match. Though these signs share a ruler and thus bring a similar energy to life, their values don’t automatically align. These two hit it off quickly and often make it work as friends with benefits or hookup buddies. But things get more complicated when someone-usually Scorpio-catches real feelings and wants to define the relationship. Scorpio is all about emotional accountability and though Aries is often honest-to-a-fault, their blunt approach to life can easily bruise Scorpio’s ego. Aries values momentum while Scorpio values consistency and Click This Link over time, this difference grates on both.

8. Aquarius

Aries-Aquarius is a very interesting combination of fire and air. As both signs are known for their independence, Aries and Aquarius first and foremost love themselves. Both are confident, and likely have secure attachment styles. Though these two can have so much fun together while also respecting boundaries, there’s a certain warmth missing from this connection. Aquarius is cool and calculated, while Aries might be tactless. Together, unless these two are really willing to commit, things may never move beyond the surface level. As friends though, these two are the life of the party, planning brunches for the whole group and keeping everyone laughing in the group chat.