As a romantic water sign, they love cuddles and kisses

They’re represented by the fish, after all! They’re *the* sign of fantasy, so yeah, they’ve got a few hot ones of their own they’re ready to tell you alllll about too. And they’re a natural at role-playing!

How do you feel about going scuba-diving on a first date? No? If you’re not involving the water, go for something that will capture your Pisces’ imagination, like watching a movie or going to an art museum together. Afterward, go out for a cocktail or ice cream so you can discuss all your thoughts and feelings!

Pisces love to be comfy and cozy, so expect a big couch, the softest blankets, and plenty of fluffy pillows. They’re in touch with their imagination and their spiritual side, so you’ll probably see some dreamy artwork on their walls, crystals scattered around their home, and evidence of their creativity-think notebooks full of handwritten poems, watercolors, black and white photographs, etc.

Pisces aren’t exactly fighting to be the center of attention like certain zodiac signs (cough cough, Leo), but their creative ideas make them the star of every brainstorming sesh. Their sensitive, empathetic natures also make them excellent with people-they’re natural diplomats. This means that they can work with basically anyone and smooth over tension in any group.

Like fellow water signs Scorpio and Cancer, Pisces takes a “quality over quantity” approach to friendship. He likely has a few super-close BFFs but doesn’t see a need for a wide circle of acquaintances. He’s perfectly happy doing things on his own, anyway!

Pisces is one of the most sentimental signs of the zodiac, so give him something with a special meaning-a handwritten poem, a framed photo of the two of you, a cake you baked yourself, you get the idea! Or get him an

: plan a romantic weekend vacation, take him out to his favorite cocktail bar, or pack a delicious picnic for a sweet afternoon date. If you do want to spend some $$, get him something that stimulates his own creativity, like a fancy ballpoint pen or headphones with the best sound quality.

A man born under the Pisces constellation, the final sign of the zodiac, is a total dreamboat. He’s flirtatious, charming, and romantic, and, being a water sign, also introverted and emotional-the most emotional sign of all, to be precise. His sign is also classified as mutable, meaning he’s adaptable and changeable. This is most reflected in his ever-shifting moods-he has a stream of emotions that never slows down and an immense imagination. He’s an idealist and unapologetic about being affectionate, but when his mood is on a downswing, it can be tough to be around him. However, when he’s back to his usual sweet self, you’re on cloud nine with him!

His sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, illusions, and in-depth emotional connections, in modern astrology; and Jupiter, the planet of growth and expansion, in traditional astrology. Neptune is the root of his fantastical imagination and his romantic, compassionate nature as well as his natural intuition. He’s a true empath, picking up on others’ emotions and experiencing them just as strongly, whether he wants to or not. So when you’re having an off day, he knows it and immediately swoops in to cheer you up. Jupiter, the planet of abundance and generosity, explains his enormous range of emotions as well as his natural ability to provide care and support for others. Nine times out of ten, if you’re happy, he’s happy, so he naturally wants to make sure your mood is always up.