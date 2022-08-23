Create new services quickly and easily in your personal sandbox and take them for a test drive

Create new services quickly and easily in your personal sandbox and take them for a test drive

We’ve partnered with Cirrus because they have invested in unique technologies and contact centre people, so they understand the operational and commercial challenges you face and also the outcomes you want to achieve. Cirrus specialises in delivering contact centre transformation and we are confident that no other contact centre platform vendor in the UK has more experience.

Connected Technology

Leverage the connected technology stack to explore new ways of working; risk free and at minimal cost. For more complex configurations, experts are available to lend a hand. It’s all part of the service.

Everything you might need is already live and connected to the network. There is no additional software to install, no servers to provision or racks to commission. You have access to instant provisioning and near limitless scalability.

Users access the system through a standard IP handset or a softphone – a screen-based virtual phone with headset

Meeting Your Requirements – As standard, we provide you with the capabilities that you have requested – each of these can be fully tailored to meet your business requirements

Resilient, Secure and Scalable – The contact centre solution is hosted across three state-of-the-art data centres, so you can be sure of getting a highly resilient and secure contact solution as well as being able to add users as and when required

Wide Range of Functions – We offer a comprehensive set of standard features that not only meets your needs but offers you the possibility to redefine your customer experience

Best In Class Solution – We passionately believe that we offer the best contact find a hookup in San Antonio Texas centre solution on the market – it has been designed by contact centre people for contact centre people. The result is the perfect combination of best practice, technology innovation and complete flexibility

The result is the perfect combination of best practice, technology innovation and complete flexibility Lowest Total Cost of Ownership – With no capital expenditure requirements, our cloud-based solution delivers the functionality you need as an operational expense. In addition to this, we can help to reduce your on-going communication costs associated with your telephony, mobiles and contact centre

Instant Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery – In a disaster, you can route contacts seamlessly to other centres, to mobiles, or even a disaster recovery site. You can precisely control the service you deliver throughout the disaster, informing customers in real time of your service status. All of this can be accessed through the web from any device. You can even invoke disaster plans by calling directly into your telephone numbers

Horizon has a considerable number of integrations and a very useful TAPI driver as well, in fact we have so many that they need their own webpage, browse our integration content .

You are able to link your desktop, office phone, mobile phone, Instant Messaging, CRM and other apps for a total unified communications solution, delivered by our network.

Yes, business is changing: Nine times out of ten we will be talking to IT managers. You hardly see telecoms managers in business any more as voice increasingly sits under the IT umbrella.

A huge amount – your organisation’s entire communications, across multiple sites and countries, can be managed easily, right down to the individual user level, through a simple interface.

There is no up-front spend on hardware or software plus hosted telephony means no costly PBX maintenance or upgrades as we are responsible for the hardware and software, including system upgrades. You can also access low-cost and free IP calling.

A telephone system that resides in the cloud rather than in your office. Calls are made/received over a broadband connection to the Gamma network. From there they are routed to PSTN fixed and mobile devices.