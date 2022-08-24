Kyrgyzstan declares mourning day for 14 nationals killed in horrific accident in Russia

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan declared Tuesday August 23 a day of mourning for 14 citizens who died in a horrific traffic accident in Russia.

The flags of the Kyrgyz Republic were flown at half-mast throughout the country, as well as on the buildings of diplomatic and consular missions abroad.

Entertainment events and broadcasts were cancelled under the decision announced in the capital Bishkek as President Sadyr Zhaparov signed the decree, local news agency Kabar reported.

The accident occurred on Aug. 21 at approximately 1 pm on the M-5 Ural highway in the Nikolayevsky district of the Ulyanovsk region in Russia.

According to preliminary media reports, a truck driver did not brake in time, crashing it into a minibus waiting for its turn to pass a road section under maintenance.

The minibus was reportedly sandwiched between two trucks, leading to the death of 16 people, including 14 citizens of Kyrgyzstan.