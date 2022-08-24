My personal K Drama 12 months in the Review 2014 Area dos regarding step three

TVXQ reunion. Merely consider I would throw you to available to you as it’s a wish to list. Zero? Okay, how about an alternative JYJ album? We got JYJ and you will a not bad put list, however, a sad choice for tune words in the solitary/MV they put-out, not to mention Yoochun’s fail inside the claiming backseat. I’m not an effective Engrish critic, I do believe it’s perfectly good getting an accent, nevertheless should recenzja omgchat be capable enunciate the brand new name out-of your track. JYJ sings much from inside the English, and you will does it well i believe, therefore i have a higher pub in their mind. And i also suggest absolutely people, why don’t we rating people to vet these things ok, which means you usually do not establish a creepy rapey track.

Lee Jong Suk and you will Kim Woo Container as prospects in the a beneficial bickering partners rom com. KWB is from and make clips and you may LJS could have been becoming extremely in the not too super dramas.

Kim Sam In the future Rocking Women Direct step 1-ten (is actually she also damsel for example> Capability to look after herself economically and you may or even, and you can buying the lady sex)

Lee Minute Ho going ahead and you may do his armed forces provider otherwise build good friggin drama one knocks my personal socks out of!

Impress, I imagined 2012 and you will 2013 was crude drama age. 2014 was not a banner season both. It offers to the stage in which We have no standards.

My simply take aways: Jung Eun-ji is simply charming, features good earthiness Everyone loves in a celebrity, and i also like their voice

Let me encourage members this isn’t an extensive breakdown of 2014 dramas. This is exactly my estimation towards dramas that we chose to watch. There are many preferred otherwise acclaimed suggests I don’t watch given that I know I won’t enjoy them. Really don’t watch very sageuks, makily sunday reveals.

Kim Sam In the near future Rocking People Direct step three-Choon-hee started off due to the fact good elderly man keeping the household together with her, smart mouthjustice girl, and you may spiraled on the commendable idiot imply lady canon fodder. Envision we’d get some agency, but even after not a whole shrinking violet, it never really taken place.

They started strong which have a likable solid lady head pick she turned into a-cry fest martyr make the shit about imply girl. It nostrils dived of coming across and probably old crisis toward over stifling out-of a couple leads that can toss charisma and you may naughty heat and you may just weren’t allowed to exercise. Despite all the lovely and you may charming, they segued with the typical household members meddling, psycho 2nd head people, and you will commendable idiocy. I have found Shin Sung-rok basically scary and never tempting but the guy lucked to your good wacky enjoyable reputation within crisis. The fresh drama is basically type of sweet and innocuous having a beneficial edge of melo.

Ji Hyun-woo, I really like the guy however, I did not feel the character are an only fit for your, Adored their closet, diverse from we usually see, I do skip their not prime teeth however, We totally learn wanting to get his chin aimed properly with his pearly whites straightened.

Kim Sam In the future Rocking Women Lead 5: Bo-tong try a sexy people oppa lover girl, who had been very close friends having Mate. She knew your and even controlled your either, that was fascinating.

High characters into the a drama one to ran nowhere. I did an evaluation and you will I’ll follow so it assessment, you don’t need to rehash.