EHarmony Success Rates – Everything You Need To Know

EHarmony Success Rates – Everything You Need To Know

In recent years, more and more people are turning to dating sites to find love. While swiping through potential matches can feel frustrating, there are plenty of choices for dating sites out there that can help form real, successful connections.

Since its founding in 2000, eHarmony has built a positive reputation as a means of finding a compatible partner looking for a long-term commitment. Through an extensive compatibility test and trusted algorithm, eHarmony is designed to spark happy, long-lasting marriages.

So, just how successful is eHarmony at finding a perfect match? If you’re considering eHarmony, here are nine stats you should know about eHarmony’s success rate.

1. eHarmony Is Responsible for 4% of Marriages in the U.S.

eHarmony boasts credit for 4% of all marriages in the United States, giving it the highest number of marriages created from any dating site.

This means that around 438 people are married to their spouse every day based on a connection formed on eHarmony.

eHarmony advertises that their site is designed for people who latinamericancupid want marriage and long-term commitments, and this impressive statistic shows that their system really works.

Their algorithm matches users who are truly compatible and ready for marriage, allowing eHarmony to take responsibility for a growing number of connections that lead to marriages.

2. eHarmony Has the Highest Rate of Marital Satisfaction Compared to Other Dating Sites

Not only is eHarmony responsible for a high number of marriages, but couples that matched on eHarmony are also happier and more satisfied with their marriages than couples that met from other dating sites.

By finding matches that are compatible and suit what users are looking for in a marriage, eHarmony creates successful marriages and builds a high level of ong couples.

3. New Love Matches are Created Every 14 Minutes

They maintain this guarantee through their effective algorithm and compatibility testing that finds potential matches and connects users to new people. Their algorithm is backed by psychology and relationship studies.

Through these tests, eHarmony creates a personalized list of matches compatible with you and have the potential for a long and prosperous relationship.

4. 2.3 Million Messages Are Sent Every Week

eHarmony has been around since 2000 and is now one of the most popular dating sites out there, creating connections between over 2 million people.

With so many singles looking for a partner on eHarmony, over 2.3 million messages are sent each week to help people form connections and find their match.

eHarmony also sends compatible matches through their matching system, so you can avoid swiping and searching through potential partners. This lets you focus on messaging other singles with strong potential for a long-term relationship instead of focusing your time on messages that don’t lead to a real connection.

5. While the National U.S Average Divorce Rate Is 50%, eHarmony’s Divorce Rate Sits At 3.86%

Married couples that met on eHarmony have a divorce rate of 3.86%, a significantly lower rate than the national average of 50%.

With a proven scientific algorithm for helping singles find love, married couples that meet on eHarmony are more likely to be happy with their marriage and have long-term compatibility with their partner.

In fact, couples that match on eHarmony are not only less likely to get divorced than couples from other dating sites, but they are less likely to break up than couples that met through any method, both online or offline.

6. eHarmony Users Are 51% Men and 49% Women

With an almost gender split, eHarmony advertises quality matches for everyone. Both men and women on eHarmony receive plenty of compatible matches looking for a relationship, and the almost even numbers mean that matches are never limited for either gender.