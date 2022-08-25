They likely have a few favorites that they love to do over and over again

and they’re like, really good at them. This isn’t to say that your Taurus boo is close-minded, but if you want to try something new in bed, you’ll likely need to be the one to bring it up.

. Take your Taurus out to a delicious dinner at a well-known restaurant-or cook for them yourself (but only if you’re actually great at cooking-if not, order DoorDash from a place with excellent reviews). Or romance them at an art gallery or museum-even better if they have some wine to sip as they gaze at the paintings. Concerts, cocktail bars, full-body massages. if it delights their eyes, ears, taste buds, etc., they’ll be head over heels for you.

Your Taurus man will think long and hard before he says those eight letters: “I love you

Along with Cancer, Taurus is *the* homebody of the zodiac, so you know that their pad http://www.besthookupwebsites.org/cs/milfaholic-recenze/ is comfy. They have the softest sheets you’ve ever felt, the fluffiest pillows you’ve ever slept on, and a couch so perfect you could sit there for days. Don’t expect any over-the-top centerpieces: a Taurus values practicality over all else. Think “cute and cozy,” not “straight out of Architectural Digest.” Oh, and their kitchen tools are probably on point.

A Taurus is the most reliable coworker you’ll ever have. They’re dependable, hard-working, and they tell it like it is. They’re more likely to take a behind-the-scenes role than something that requires a lot of public speaking or media appearances. but don’t get me wrong, the whole company would fall apart without their work ethic and brilliant mind. They’re excellent at keeping a level head in times of crisis, and they always know the best place to go for a work lunch on the company card. The only catch: Their notorious stubbornness. If you work with a Taurus, be careful how you disagree with them!

As earth signs, Tauruses tend to have a close circle of trusted friends rather than a full contact list of casual acquaintances. They’re loyal AF, so they might have friends they’ve known for their whole lives (and they have the adorable kindergarten photos to prove it, so make sure you ask to see them!). Tauruses often don’t make new friends easily, but once you’ve made it into a Taurus’s inner circle, you’re in for life (as long as you don’t cross them).

, and some people even think of them as materialistic. Look, they are ruled by Venus, but you don’t need to drop a whole paycheck on their b-day gift. Just put some thought into what you buy ’em. Tauruses are the type to appreciate something small but high-quality over a flashy, Instagram-ready gift. Choose a single luxury candle over a gift bag full of cheap trinkets. Skip the flashy gold b-day balloons and write them a heartfelt note in a card. You get the picture.

As one of the signs most closely associated with stability and security, Taurus doesn’t feel a need to try every sex position in 1001 Sex Positions to Try

Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac, and being a fixed earth sign, he’s typically more introverted, stubborn, and realistic compared to the other signs. Life with this type is low-key and laid back-don’t expect much PDA or gushy emotions either. But the flip side is that Taurus is one of the most loyal signs-he really has your back and reassures you of his affection primarily through actions, not words. On the other hand, Taureans take what they say seriously. ” Like anything with this sign, having patience is key. He’s not one for surprises, but he more than makes up for it with his thoughtful communication and remarkable reliability.