The newest Age Neighbors – from the Anon Publisher – Annmarie and her partner are on this new scout to possess a trio

The new Years Eve Deception – from the Joe the fresh Cuckold – My spouse and i had talked about this lady screwing another child, him signing up for you to have a trio

The brand new Ages Eve – by Dirty Jim – It was a black tie black fling The newest Ages Eve. (MMF, voy, wife-discussing, intr)

The fresh Years Eve – by Rachel Lace – Girlfriend wants to show off their the new svelte human body and her spouse knows precisely the place! Good pal’s This new Many years Eve cluster. (MF, spouse, cheat, cuck)

She said “No chance Jose, End regarding Tale!” and you can was angry in the me even for indicating it! Okay okay I had the picture but don’t imagine it was so unrealistic or “repulsive” since the she called it. This is months back. (M+/F, girlfriend cheat, intr)

Hubby would like to observe their shag some other son in addition they wade from their strategy for finding him. Al moves inside across the street and the partners imagine they could have found ideal kid. (MMF, wife)

New Ages Group – from the Old Dreamer – A partner is frustrated by the girl husband’s overlook within a separate Year’s team and extremely lets the lady locks down, making it possible for their lovers to hand-shag this lady and you will wanking them of to the dark dance floor. (M+/F, reluc, wife, exh, mast)

No-one Understands In fact it is How exactly we Want it – because of the Blue Heavens – One lets their partner for intercourse that have a highly blessed pal

Nick and you will Elly – of the Siam – Husband invites his wife’s old boyfriend-spouse together on the vacation to this new southern off France. What goes on between their girlfriend along with her old boyfriend gets a beneficial voyeuristic dream having him in which he can’t get enough of they. (MMF, wife-discussing, voy)

Nights My partner and i Had Nearer Following Actually, Brand new – from the J.R. – Their biggest fantasy emerged true in the front of my vision. With just a small force from myself. (MMF, spouse, voy, swing)

Date night – by Warthog – Region 1 – “My husband Jim asked us to share with the storyline out-of my evening on the town within the Las vegas. He has got currently told the storyline from my encounter toward four black gentlemen at the hotel. How it happened then excitement, ‘s the subject of composing. Therefore, belt your chair devices this is where happens.” (M+/F, intr, gb, wife-sharing) Area 2 – Area step three – Region 4

Nikki And also the Boaters – by the Anon – One or two loves to move into the higher oceans. Their unique change-with the try “partner enjoying spouse” intercourse. (M+/F, wife, orgy)

No Competition – because of the Boomer – I found myself shocked one day whenever my partner expressed an attraction into the highest dicks. At the six ins me I would personally prior to now believe I happened to be more than child sufficient on her behalf. (MF, spouse, cuckold, collarspace dating website intr, preg)

Perhaps not My Husband’s Boy – by Lisa Anne – I’m Lisa, and I am pregnant. I must say i did not imply for this to take place, however, I am grateful it’s not my abusive partner’s man. The daddy does not even understand, and neither really does his spouse. my personal brother. (MF, reluc, inc, preg)

Nude Sail – because of the Delighted Spouse – Girlfriend fianlly believes to go on a nude cruise and also more pleasurable than she imagine. (MMF, wife-exh, husb-voy, reluc, oral, anal)

Nymph Decoy – from the Ravan – A couple boys create unusual relationship preparations making use of their wives. (M+/F, FF, MM, bi, dental, anal, wife-sharing)

Obedient Wife – by Tom S. – My partner isn’t the best size 3. This woman is genuine, 41 years old, her legs is a little heavier along with her butt have filled out besides and the ones huge chest enjoys obtained a whole lot larger and you will heavy. And you may tonight I make the girl over my personal fantasy. We provide this lady so you can black colored complete strangers. (partners, reluc, intr) Region dos – Region 3 – Part 4 – Part 5