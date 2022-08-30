Leo Woman: Good Traits, Bad Traits, Love and Sex

Astrology can tell you a lot about a person. For instance, Leo women are passionate, ambitious, and creative. They work their hardest because failure isn’t an option for them. They would do anything for a family or friend in need. Here is everything you need to know about a Leo woman before committing to someone with a Leo sun sign:

Leo Woman Personality Traits

Leos are a fixed fire sign born between July 23 and August 22. They are ruled by the sun and represented by a lion. This is because they are fierce, loyal, and fearless. Like a lion, Leos can handle anything life throws at them. They are adventurous, spontaneous risk-takers. Sometimes, this can get them in trouble, but they’re smart enough to solve whatever problems they face. When they’re down, they always pick themselves back up again.

Leo women are dramatic. They are excellent storytellers because they are artistic. A lot of Leo women make a living by singing, dancing, acting, or writing After all, they work best when they’re their own boss. They don’t like taking orders from anyone else. Leos butt heads with authority. They want to be the ones in charge. They’re an alpha, which means they aren’t going to listen to rules.

Leo Woman Bad Traits

All Leo women are stubborn and inflexible. They assume they’re always right because they have such high confidence. Unfortunately, this means they get into their fair share of arguments. They never want to compromise with friends, partners, or bosses. After all, they assume they know best. They don’t think anyone else in the room is smarter than them, so they never back down.

Leo women are selfish and self-centered. They act like they’re the center of the universe. Leos are attention hogs, so they cannot stand when someone else is in the spotlight. They want to be the one who gets drowned in compliments and praise. Their jealousy causes them to be extra competitive. They never back down from a challenge, but they hate losing.

Leo Woman Good Traits

Leo women are hardworking and ambitious. When they set their mind to something, they never quit. No matter how many obstacles get in their way, they will keep moving forward. Leos don’t like to give up. It makes them feel like a failure. That’s why they’ll stay persistent and continue chasing after their goals, even when it would make more sense to change paths.

Leo women are strong and fearless. They’re natural-born leaders who are great at taking control in group situations. Not only are Leos intelligent, but they are supportive. They will encourage the people around them. Leos are great motivational speakers because they are optimistic. They assume everything is going to work out okay. Leos never let their fears stop them from pursuing their dreams.

A Leo Woman mocospace dating website in Love

Leo women have extremely high expectations for their partners. They want constant attention. Being a second choice isn’t an option in their mind. If their partner goes a day without saying those three little words, then they’re going to get restless. They will feel neglected if their partner pays more attention to anyone (or anything) other than them. Their jealousy and possessiveness can cause a lot of issues.