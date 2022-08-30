Africa’s rooftop is right height of celebrations for United Arab Emirates women

By Habib Toumi

DODOMA, TANZANIA: Ten women from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have celebrated the UAE Women’s Day on Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain above sea level in the world at 5,895 meters above sea level.

The ten Emirati women expedition scaled Mount Kilimanjaro as part of a trip organized by Majalis Abu Dhabi to celebrate Emirati Women’s Day.

Following a challenging six-day climb, the Emirati achievers hoisted the UAE flag.

This achievement is a testament to the strong will and determination of Emirati women and their ability to overcome various challenges, they said.

The prowess by the Emirati women spreads the positive values of team spirit and work, determination and fearlessness in seeking to achieve goals.

The UAE observes UAE Women’s Day every year on August 28. The General Women’s Union of the United Arab Emirates was founded on this day and the day is observed to recognize Emirati women’s efforts and to honor their devotion, fortitude, dreams, and accomplishments in shaping their nation.

Women make up 66% of the UAE workforce, and more women than men are working in the health, education and banking sectors.

The UAE has 21,000 female business owners, making up 10% of the Emirates’ total private sector. The business owners manage projects worth $10.9 billion.

Women represent 15% of the boards of directors of the chambers of commerce and industry groups in the country.

In government institutions, women represent 46.6% of the total workforce and occupy 66% of public sector jobs with 30% in decision-making positions and 15% in technical and academic roles.

The Cabinet has nine women out of 32 ministers. Shamma Al Mazrui made history by becoming Minister of State for Youth Affairs at the age of 22 – the youngest government minister in the world.