Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia mark Independence Day with renewed commitment to unity, national identity

President Sadyr Zhaparov

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan and Malaysia celebrated their “Independence Day” by stressing their deep commitment to national identity and unity.

For Kyrgyzstan, the 31st anniversary of its independence was an occasion to re-affirm its rich history, national spirit and love for freedom.

It was also a new opportunity to reiterate the call to exert more efforts to strengthen independence, including protecting the native language with deeds, not words.

“The Kyrgyz people are strong in their national spirit. We are a sovereign and freedom-loving people with a rich history and a beautiful native language,” President Sadyr Zhaparov said in his message of congratulations to the nation marked by raising the state flag at a dedicated ceremony.

“I cordially congratulate you on the great date when the creation of an independent Kyrgyz state, which our ancestors so dreamed of, was announced to the whole world. Our most important value is a sovereign state and a free people, and there is no greater wealth and happiness than this!

“Our red banner was a symbol of unity and harmony, both in ancient times and today.

“The Kyrgyz have always raised their flag high when they achieved success and victory. The high-flying flag strengthens the feeling of love for the Motherland and citizenship,” he said, quoted by Kabar news agency.

“August 31 is not only our Independence Day, but also a holiday of friendship and unity of the multinational people of Kyrgyzstan.

“The Kyrgyz people are strong in their national spirit. We are a sovereign people with a rich history, a beautiful native language, freedom-loving, adhering to the traditional Islamic religion. The Kyrgyz language is a special symbol of the independence of the Kyrgyz Republic, the core of national identity.

“If we want to preserve our statehood without damaging our independence, we need to protect our native language not in words, but in deeds. Thus, it is necessary to continue the work to strengthen independence.”

In Kuala Lumpur, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob stressed that Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) must remain united and protect national harmony as the pillar of the country’s stability.

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob during the interview (Bernama)

In remarks on Malaysia’s 65th independence anniversary, the prime minister said that Keluarga Malaysia, among others, must celebrate differences.

“Use them as an advantage and continue to strengthen multi-racial ties,” Ismail Sabri said in a special radio interview.

“We must remain united. That is the most important factor to ensure the country’s stability against anything, including politics.

“Do not allow differences to be the reason that strains ties,” he said, quoted by Malaysia’s news agency Bernama.

In the 45-minute-long interview, the prime minister also said that in conjunction with National Day, Keluarga Malaysia must preserve its identity so as not to be culturally and mentally colonized.

Malaysia’s National Day 2022 is themed ‘Malaysian Family Strong Together’.