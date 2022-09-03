William most likely existed toward George French’s end in Area Creek

William most likely existed toward George French’s end in Area Creek

He officially received the fresh part of the next element of Crabtree Folly which had been receive eastern out of Town Creek from George French into the 1828 Allegany County, Maryland Deeds IJ: 480 . The brand new survey for the reason that action refers to William’s “dwelling home, from the base of the slope” in the very beginning of the survey metes and you will bounds. Almost every other home belonging to William provided Bachelor’s Folly, 73 miles, he received thanks to a sheriff’s purchases away from property defaulted by Griffin Johnson, Jr., during the 1811 Resurvey to the Batchlors Folly, interviewed to possess John Johnson June eight, 1787, SMA S1188-2291; Patent filed JB C: 334; Patent Certificate: 2226 (Allegany County), McLaughlin .

Francis Asbury, Bishop of Methodist Episcopal Church, from inside the Three Volumes (Ny: Way Scott, 1852), III: 282-3 :

William prepared a friends out of soldiers when you look at the 1814 and you can went of so you’re able to Baltimore to guard they about United kingdom in the Combat away from 1812 Hillary Willison, Reputation for the brand new Leader Settlers regarding Flintstone (1908), 5, and you may Thomas Vincent Huntsberry, Western Maryland/Pennsylvania/Virginia military in cover out of Maryland, 1805 to help you 1815 (Baltimore, MD: Huntsberry, 1983) . One of them team are a great Joseph Perrin. A letter quoted on McL so you can his partner, old Baltimore, Sep 2, 1814 claims Steven K. McLaughlin and Evelyn Z. McCann, The brand new McLaughlins, second edition (Plano, TX: S.K. McLaughlin, 1987) :

The latest pushes are arriving inside the each day. We have thousands of men at that lay now. The latest English features sent keyword that they can break fast from inside the Baltimore second Sunday, however, if they actually do they must be very strong. But I do believe it could be an extremely later break fast!

Lenox Martin

Last but most certainly not least you will find Lenox Martin. His partner try Age Cresap, child off Michael Cresap (whose Vanguard War company was just in the above list) and you can grandchild from Thomas Cresap John J. Jacob, An excellent Biographical Drawing of your Life of the new Late Master Michael Cresap (Cumberland, MD: individually had written, 1826, reprinted Cincinnati: William Dodge, 1866), forty two . Their cousin Luther ous; the guy defended Aaron Burr within his treason demonstration inside the 1803 and you will offered due to the fact Attorney Standard toward county out-of Maryland for most ages . The tiny suggestions We have on the Lenox try intriguing. In advance of settling around Creek the guy, particularly their brother, is actually a legal professional, and you will prosecuted circumstances in the Washington Condition, Maryland regarding the 1790s J. Thomas Scharf, Reputation of Western Maryland. Vol. I-II (Philadelphia: 1882), v. II, 1353, 1357 .

Lenox had property both in Old Town and lots of kilometers northern. None of belongings is personal sufficient to Area Creek in order to identify why Lenox would be to appear on 1810 census it ways he does. Really the only reasons I have requires the tract Darkey’s Adore. James Martin, that has purchased which system for the 1805, passed away inside the 1810. In advance of the after product sales into the 1816 an abundance of name affairs needed to be resigned, and you can testifying into the count was Luther es Martin had died within the 1810 and you will is his earlier cousin help data to the patenting out of Pine Grove, MSA S1188-2106; Patent registered JB C: 576; Patent Certificate: 2044 (Allegany State), December 23, 1816 so you can Luther and you can Robert Martin . So it becomes possible that at the time of summer time regarding 1810, Lenox and several members of the family was staying at their later brother’s house.

Into the Allegany State, Lenox served since the Orphan’s Judge Courtroom out of 1812 up to 1817, and also as Fairness of one’s Peace out-of 1829 until 1840 Background from West Maryland Together with Biographical Drawings 1968 Vol. dos . Consequently their label comes up apparently toward deeds and you will most other records. He was mixed up in introduction of the Methodist Chapel, first in communicating land for it during the Frederick from inside the 1792 Thomas J. C. Williams, Reputation of Frederick Condition, Maryland, regarding very first settlements into the start of the war ranging from the new says (Frederick, MD: L. Roentgen. Titsworth co., 1910), 457 Straight singles dating website , and soon after into the Allegany State, as the intricate later. An element of the record of evangelist Francis Asbury mentioned your, old June, 1808 Diary away from Rev.