McLean, where Cameron helps Mike undo the latest triggers for Vito and you may Manitoba

Mike's last personality are revealed during the A mine Was a bad Matter to Spend whenever Mike puts on the a fedora cap, flipping him on the Manitoba Smith. As he and you may Cameron rating , he manages to lose which hat which is knocked out, however, Cameron wakes your up because of the hitting your about head that have a flashlight. The two come together to make its long ago to your remainder of its cluster, and, following difficulties is more than, Cameron asks Mike when the he has Several Identification Infection. Immediately following admitting he does, Cameron believes to greatly help your along with his difficulties to help your with Zoey, and his awesome hope is true within the Value Island out of Dr. Nevertheless not trusting Scott, not, he and you can Cameron just be sure to choose him away one night whenever their group faces its basic, and simply, removing, a thing that will have been successful had he not had the McLean-Brand Chris Head.

The 2 try to have the very first hug, however, he is catapulted aside just before he provides the opportunity

Regrettably to own Mike, Scott tricks Cameron into sharing you to definitely Mike has Several Identification Disease prior to the fresh new reduction ceremony, and this encourages your to utilize which to their advantage inside the Grand Chef Car. Generally, if the Mike failed to try everything one to Scott told you, however give Zoey he keeps Multiple Personality Infection. Along side concern you to definitely Zoey nevertheless does not deal with him to own his reputation, he or she is pushed fit everything in that he states, including disregarding Zoey’s needs let, looking Scott’s trick to possess your and you may give a wonderful secret he discover in order to your in return for an everyday one, becoming a person protect to get to the new wade-karts, towing their kart when it is revealed to have zero front side wheels, closing him out of providing Cameron advice on never to invest also long-on the situation, and you will considering a potential chances it is safer to have Scott. Through to attaining the last landmark, the guy sees Zoey in big trouble again. Finally with adequate, Mike does not want to help Scott, maybe not caring in the event that his magic is actually launched. Although not, Scott tears out-of Mike’s clothing to produce Vito, whom continues to keep to help you tow Scott toward added landmark.

Immediately after Scott hits aside Vito, Mike discovers themselves in his mind’s eye met with his other five personalities, each one of exactly who concur that he’s a pain in the neck. Whenever Mike states they own pressed your available for also a lot of time, each of them start beating your up, but once Zoey actually starts to say Mike’s title, he seems to defeat them or take manage. Once eventually advising Zoey about his diseases, Zoey accepts so it, far so you’re able to their recovery. Despite this personal victory, Scott chooses Mike becoming eliminated that evening. Before leaving, Mike provides Zoey his medallion. Mike’s removing was said in the next event, in which Zoey plans to score repay within Scott to possess causing it.

Mike productivity about finale as one of Cameron’s very vocal followers. When the mutants are create, Mike reveals worry along side mutated gophers (almost certainly regarding his conflict with these people regarding exploit) and that is among the contestants which is assaulted by Larry just before are saved of the Cameron.

Mike productivity as one of the 7 contestants throughout the previous season. He or she is apply brand new Heroic Hamsters and you may stays towards the exact same class as the their wife, Zoey along with his best friend, Cameron. If you’re their alternative personalities remain, they are far more responsible for them this season than the earlier and now have doesn’t have situation transforming facing them. Regrettably, in the Worst Hate, just after providing hit in your mind from the Scott while he is actually Manitoba Smith, Mike was knocked-out and you may once the guy puts the latest fedora right back on, he understands he could be not able to changes returning to Manitoba Smith and particular almost every other contestants note that they are pretending meaner and alot more scary than usual, doing something including much time other odd designs. Meanwhile, when Duncan transfers out over another people in Protecting Private Leechball, the guy finds out one thing on the Mike’s sound familiar, that renders your are convinced that the guy understood Mike somewhere in the fresh previous. In the end, whenever Sam’s and Sierra’s land are found as broken, Mike will get worried that he is one that bankrupt their property. Since it looks like, when Scott struck Mike towards head, it awakened a 5th solution identification that has been closed within his direct, Mal.