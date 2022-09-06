“Street in Cairo” to be presented in Baku

BAKU: A presentation of “Street in Cairo”, a book by outstanding Arab poet from Egypt Ashraf Abu Al-Yazid (Ashraf Dali) will be held on September 17 in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The event will begin at 2 pm local time in the building of the Russian Information and Cultural Center in Baku – “Russian House”.

The book was translated into Russian by Eldar Akhadov, the honorary member of the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, a member of the Union of Writers of Russia.

The event was organized with the assistance of Irek Zinnurov, head of the Rossotrudnichestvo office in Azerbaijan, Israfil Ismayilov, director of the Russian Book House in Baku, and with the support of Anar Rzayev, chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union.