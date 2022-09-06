In this scenario, bonus spins are the answer to your prayers

In this scenario, bonus spins are the answer to your prayers

As we already agreed – extra spins are a great way to kill time and to see what a casino has to offer without your ever having to put down the first cent. They are no risk, no hassle, and are a great way to see what the world of online gaming is really all about for those that may have never used an online casino. If you need any more convincing why free spins are the way to go, we will list a few more reasons:

Discover new games

Of course, you probably noticed a slot machine (or maybe two) that looks really interesting but you are not up for using your own money in trying it out?

Huge rewards

The reels on a high payout slot hide plenty of prizes and most probably the ones that will pay well too! Naturally, it will bring you closer to some great rewards.

Exciting experience

What else makes the experience more enjoyable if not using all the available promotions and saving your own money instead?! Just have fun spinning the reels and count your winnings!

Now, let’s quickly chat about who can get free spins and if there are any requirements a player should meet in order to be eligible for a bonus? Our answer is no, not really. Only two things to keep in mind:

You must have an account. Usually, there is a wagering requirement which players have to meet in order to withdraw their winnings.

The first one is super obvious and of course, needed. So if you don’t already own an account at a certain casino online, just go ahead and create it. The second one might leave some players leaving pretty unhappy… But to remind you, 95% of all offers do have wagering requirements if it is bothering you, just look for the other 5% on our website. No matter what, always read full Terms & Conditions.

How do you use extra spins?

Using your extra spins is great! But here are just a few pointers to keep in mind while you are at it:

Choose games that have the highest RTP (Return To Player). In other words, the higher RTP the more like you are getting a return.

Always check the size of your bet. The bigger the bet – the bigger the chances of landing that huge winning combo!

If you aren’t sure about your choice of a slot game, first try it out in “play for free” mode so you wouldn’t end up using bonus spins on a game you don’t actually enjoy.

Check how long your free spins are valid for but sometimes you will be able to use them during a period of time and don’t need to use them up in one go.

Long story short, free spins no deposit no wager are a great way to get access to super fun games without having to put up your own money to do so. The casino wants you to keep playing so you are likely to get some great bonuses when you do play, and extra spins are a great way to get introduced to the online casino world.

Free spins are no risk to you and are well worth the time and might just lead you to your next big jackpot or your next favourite online casino game that you have not yet discovered.

