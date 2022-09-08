CARLSON: We swear so you can God, a year ago

CARLSON: In reality, did you realize — it is completely real — I actually had a chatting gig canceled into the Canada on account of that.

BUBBA Brand new Love SPONGE: [George W

TUCKER CARLSON: Really, it is never gonna be a gentle country because the somebody commonly gentle. Therefore — although question for you is are you willing to mitigate the possibility of, you are aware, Al Qaeda swinging there once again and you can setting up a property base unmolested. Yeah, you can do one to. [ Bubba this new Like Sponge Inform you, 9/]

TUCKER CARLSON: Yeah, he’ll not decrease due to the fact an effective chairman. I agree. I agree. I am talking about, in the event that Iraq actually is a neat thing —

CARLSON: I don’t — You are sure that, it’s beyond our manage. I mean if the, in some way, the Iraqis chose to become human beings or something. It is past one to. We simply cannot — I don’t envision we are able to control. In my opinion that is the whole course regarding Iraq would be the fact they is very tough to handle other people’s countries.

Carlson: I’ve “zero empathy” to have Iraqis because they “avoid toilet tissue or forks.” They must “simply closed the fuck up and follow” us.

CARLSON: I detest the war. You understand, I am not protecting the war by any means, but I just provides no sympathy for them otherwise the community. A culture where some one only don’t use toilet tissue or forks.

Their culture try — however, you are in the homeland, and you are more here once the a western, who it dislike, and want nothing more than new Us americans away from its crushed, so they’ll not gamble video game.

CARLSON: Next i — they may be able merely sealed the newest bang up and obey, are my personal see. And you may, you know, the second i get-off, they are going to be demanding us to go back while they can not govern themselves. [Bubba the brand new Like Sponge Tell you, 5/]

Carlson fantasized in the an effective presidential candidate blaming “lunatic Muslims who will be acting such as for example pet” and you can saying “I’m going to eliminate as numerous of them whenever i can for folks who elect myself.”

CO-HOST: And in what way they lose lady — you understand, We go along with you

TUCKER CARLSON: I believe they are. At the same time, you are aware, in a nutshell the difficulty of coverage — who’s got planning manage the nation against, you know, this new Muslim lunatics who would like to damage you — ‘s the just issue the fresh Republicans have left. They cannot claim that they have been, you understand, the newest cluster of fiscal restraint any longer. They truly are high rollers, which will be visible. However, this one argument, “Vote for us, we will manage you,” you to still really works, as the into — you realize, let us getting completely genuine. Nancy Pelosi’s going to help keep you safer although you sleep? I do not think so. The woman is not.

BUBBA The fresh new Like SPONGE: Therefore — thus, today tune in, can also be the new Democrats maybe not — from the nine, or ten, or seven, otherwise but not many months there’s — can they not regroup otherwise rating a technique going with, “Pay attention, we need to — the thing these Republicans provides is to keep you guys safe.” Do they really not, you are aware, responsibly build some type of game plan where they can make you feel — cause people to feel at ease also?

CARLSON: In my opinion when they — Oh, they could, seriously. When the there had been good Democrat to come call at the 2008 election and hot podle vД›ku datovГЎnГ­ you can state, “Do you know what the problem is? It’s Islamic extremism. It is not terror, it is really not certain, you are aware, indefinable risk available. It’s these lunatic Muslims who happen to be acting eg pets, and you can I’ll kill as much ones when i can be for individuals who choose me.” In the event that an excellent Democrat would be to claim that, he would end up being select king, Ok?