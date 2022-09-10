Steve Boland, chairman out-of Merchandising at the Financial away from America

Steve Boland, chairman out-of Merchandising at the Financial away from America

Financial out-of America today introduced Balance Assist™, a revolutionary new solution that provides a low-cost way for clients to manage their short-term liquidity needs, borrowing only the amount they need, up to $500. Balance Assist is the latest offering in a comprehensive band of financial selection and services designed to help clients bank confidently and improve their financial lives.

“Equilibrium Assist ‘s the most recent in the a powerful group of transparent, easy-to-fool around with answers to assist our readers finances, cut, purchase and acquire meticulously and you can confidently,” said D. “Some body wanted the advantage to get to financial freedom and you can balances, and they are seeking to easy, clear choices and you will information to help them along the way.”

Lender from America subscribers increases its monetary fitness because of the setting up a discount punishment, working to build its credit, and boosting its cost management feel in part by this set of beneficial selection. Brought from business’s honor-profitable digital avenues and you can knowledgeable fiscal experts, so it number of safe financial solutions support see clients’ relaxed banking, savings and you can financing need, and you may boasts:

These types of choices and you can characteristics appear from the prize-effective Financial out-of The usa Cellular Banking application and so are backed by Erica, our electronic secretary

Balance Assist – With this new short-term, low-cost loan, Bank of America clients can now borrow up to $500 (in increments of $100) for a $5 flat fee regardless of the amount advanced to their account. Repayments would be made in three equal monthly installments over a 90-day period. To learn more, review these more tool facts and eligibility criteria. Borrowers must have been a Bank of America checking account client for at least one year. Balance Assist is scheduled to launch in select states by and in remaining states early next year.

Keep the Transform ® – Brought in 2005, Contain the Transform are the original program of the kind to let clients make deals of the immediately deposit free change from circular right up debit card transactions to your payday loans in Clinton TN a checking account. Today, more than 6 billion subscribers use Contain the Change. Over the past 15 years, this option possess helped customers direct more than $15 million in excess switch to savings profile.

Shielded Card – This easy and you may easier credit card might help readers introduce, strengthen otherwise rebuild the borrowing from the bank. Clients can apply to own a merchant account which have a safety deposit regarding $3 hundred. Which have in control borrowing choices, website subscribers can be boost their credit rating and you can, throughout the years, can get be considered for the defense put returned.

Affordable Home Loans – In early 2019, Bank of America launched its $5 billion People Homeownership Partnership , which has already helped nearly 13,000 low- and moderate-income homebuyers achieve homeownership through low down payment loans and down payment and closing cost grants.

“I always build many different imaginative solutions to let our clients reach strong financial footing,” said April Schneider, lead away from Consumer and Small company Affairs in the Bank out-of America. “Options such as for example Harmony Help, SafeBalance and you can Protected Cards help give readers which have economic balances, and will put them on a path to offered-label economic wellness.”

These solutions are built to encourage good financial habits, as are additional resources available through Finest Money Habits ® , our free financial education platform that provides a simple, accessible way to connect people to the tools and education they need to help take control of their finances. Since 2013, Better Money Habits content has been viewed more than 120 million times.

Bank of America

