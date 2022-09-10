Bauer closed a great about three-12 months price to your Dodgers towards Feb

“Mr. Bauer and (the fresh accuser) haven’t corresponded from inside the more than a month and have maybe not seen both within the more six weeks. Her cause for processing a defence buy try nonexistent, deceptive and on purpose omits key facts, pointers and her very own related interaction. People accusations that pair’s encounters were not one hundred% consensual was baseless, defamatory and will be refused into fullest the amount of one’s laws.”

Lt. Statement Grisafe of one’s Pasadena Cops Company confirmed this new department is actually investigating accusations up against Bauer, but said he may not render any extra details.

11 well worth $102 million, including $40 mil in 2010, said to be the highest solitary-12 months paycheck during the basketball history. He has got become put-on management get-off as a result of at the least Aug. 20 of the Major league Baseball in addition to Players Organization.

Meanwhile, the newest Washington Article claimed Monday you to definitely Bauer try the main topic of a temporary order away from coverage just last year to possess presumably yourself harming an ohio girl and and come up with a death risk with the this lady.

The guy in addition to presumably delivered the lady a text claiming he cannot “feel just like spending some time when you look at the jail to own killing anybody.”

Brand new Ohio purchase is actually part of an enthusiastic “ex zona,” proceeding, meaning it absolutely was given in place of a hearing in the other hand.

Bauer answered that have a beneficial tweet Monday, proclaiming that “when i has acceptance my representatives to dicuss back at my behalf over the last six weeks, I could don’t end up being hushed. I am able to cam very candidly concerning newest petition when appropriate, however, need certainly to target the latest allegations made today regarding Washington Post.

The latest newspaper said they obtained close court records or any other records where girl alleges Bauer punched and you will choked the lady instead their consent as they had been having sexual intercourse

“The latest Washington Article keeps invested the last six weeks looking to your living and you may attempting to get in touch with countless ladies household members and you will associates with whom it suspect I had some form of close connections — several of exactly who I haven’t got experience of for the more than good 10 years — in an effort to do an incorrect story.

“Many of these people have sent myself screenshots of the requests, of a lot common that they had simply self-confident things to state, and others sensed really embarrassing or harassed from the nature out-of their needs.

Fetterolf and you can Bauer’s co-agent, Rachel Luba, put out a statement saying Bauer additionally the woman had been during the an excellent consensual relationships out-of 2016 to 2019, and that she had submitted a great “bogus cover petition” if you are “requiring $step three

“Even after my personal representatives getting a wealth of contradictory evidence, documents, comments, and you can records guidance exhibiting this new pattern out of distressful conclusion through this lady and her attorney, Brand new Arizona Post signed up to ignore much of this informative article and you can to run an excellent salacious story disseminating defamatory comments, false guidance, and you will baseless accusations away from a female who has got just harassed and really attacked myself however, which and additionally tried to extort me personally for huge amount of money just last year in exchange for her maybe not coming send with this incorrect says,” Bauer authored.

The fresh new agents together with told The newest Article the newest actual abuse allegations was “categorically untrue” and you envie bdsm rencontre application will asked the fresh validity from photo examined because of the newspaper demonstrating bruises on her behalf deal with and you will bloodstream within her attention, therefore the alleged threatening messages.

“You do not in this way, so that as a female it absolutely was a difficult facts I had to simply accept, however, this is not uncommon in terms of celebs — this is certainly yet another exemplory case of exactly how some body punishment the brand new brief DVRO processes assured from gaining visibility/currency,” Luba tweeted Monday.

“Adopting the every one of the woman just a few group meetings with Mr. Bauer, (new accuser) invested the night time and you will kept as opposed to experience, proceeded to help you content Mr. Bauer with amicable and you can flirtatious banter. About days adopting the the next and you may finally come upon, (this new accuser) common photo out-of herself and you will conveyed she had looked for medical care having a great concussion. Mr. Bauer answered that have matter and you will dilemma, and you will (new accuser) is neither furious nor accusatory.