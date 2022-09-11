The Shameless Key
By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid
President, Asia Journalists Assocition
CAIRO: Here are two poems – The Shameless Key and the Incitement- by Rezauddin Stalin, the well-known poet from Bangladesh, with a global voice in Bengali, worked on peace and human values and human rights in Bengali poetry.
His poems have been translated into 42 languages around the world. The accolades include Bangla Academy Award, Michael Madhusudan Award, Sabyasachi of India, Darjeeling Natyachakra, Dhara Sahitya Asar, Khulna Writers Club, UK Journalist Association Awards, Power Poet Awards from China, Marquette Award from America, Nigeria School of Poetry and Art, Award from Gladias Vega Harare from Argentina, Award from Shakti Trust Award from Rajkot, India, Honors from Ukraine Literary Academy.
He has received numerous awards and honors, including writing and media work during the Coronation period.
The Shameless Key
A girl fell in love with a curved stairs
Mother told – who the one will rise to the moon being a dwarf
The mother of the girl fell in love – with a steel key
The girl said who the shameless
Wants to open the door of honor
The reflection of the balcony of the next flat came forward
Come tired sunburn
Drink a cup of thirst
Slender body- gorgeous breasts
The waves of the Yamuna- the first raindrops of the monsoon
Even more similes and metaphors will not repay
The debt of reflection
Since then the reflection of the balcony
Has been regularly transformed
The day when the Hilsha of the Padma opened
The lock and went to the balcony
That day the mother and the daughter sighed-
And went down the stairs forever
The Incitement
I the tender lance of wind
Get into your cell without hesitation
Tie your heart with breath
Come out as humid morn in inspiration
Ever incitement in your nectar
In awakening or sleeping
In conscious or sub-consciousness
I the wave of the sea fall into your body unbalanced
You may think the hook of rain
Will pierce you
Run away under the knee wall of home
Still in my hopes
You get drenched
Stand on the porch with messy hair
That reflects in the clouds
I the mystery of the South Sea
Get your soft face wet
With the splash of waiting
In your enchantment hidden infinite face
I bow down under the weight of dreams
This windy sea crazy rain
I love them all
And love all the valleys of your body length
And love you too
Poems translated from Bengali by Ashraf Chowdhury