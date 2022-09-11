The Shameless Key

By Ashraf Aboul-Yazid

President, Asia Journalists Assocition

CAIRO: Here are two poems – The Shameless Key and the Incitement- by Rezauddin Stalin, the well-known poet from Bangladesh, with a global voice in Bengali, worked on peace and human values and human rights in Bengali poetry.

His poems have been translated into 42 languages around the world. The accolades include Bangla Academy Award, Michael Madhusudan Award, Sabyasachi of India, Darjeeling Natyachakra, Dhara Sahitya Asar, Khulna Writers Club, UK Journalist Association Awards, Power Poet Awards from China, Marquette Award from America, Nigeria School of Poetry and Art, Award from Gladias Vega Harare from Argentina, Award from Shakti Trust Award from Rajkot, India, Honors from Ukraine Literary Academy.

He has received numerous awards and honors, including writing and media work during the Coronation period.

The Shameless Key

A girl fell in love with a curved stairs

Mother told – who the one will rise to the moon being a dwarf

The mother of the girl fell in love – with a steel key

The girl said who the shameless

Wants to open the door of honor

The reflection of the balcony of the next flat came forward

Come tired sunburn

Drink a cup of thirst

Slender body- gorgeous breasts

The waves of the Yamuna- the first raindrops of the monsoon

Even more similes and metaphors will not repay

The debt of reflection

Since then the reflection of the balcony

Has been regularly transformed

The day when the Hilsha of the Padma opened

The lock and went to the balcony

That day the mother and the daughter sighed-

And went down the stairs forever

The Incitement

I the tender lance of wind

Get into your cell without hesitation

Tie your heart with breath

Come out as humid morn in inspiration

Ever incitement in your nectar

In awakening or sleeping

In conscious or sub-consciousness

I the wave of the sea fall into your body unbalanced

You may think the hook of rain

Will pierce you

Run away under the knee wall of home

Still in my hopes

You get drenched

Stand on the porch with messy hair

That reflects in the clouds

I the mystery of the South Sea

Get your soft face wet

With the splash of waiting

In your enchantment hidden infinite face

I bow down under the weight of dreams

This windy sea crazy rain

I love them all

And love all the valleys of your body length

And love you too

Poems translated from Bengali by Ashraf Chowdhury