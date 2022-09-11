5. Los angeles storia della Arcana Famiglia (2011)

5. Los angeles storia della Arcana Famiglia (2011)

Into the Amnesia , the female protagonist goes in an accident which results in memories losings – and therefore this new identity. For individuals who evaluate Amnesia with other otome video game, you will realise that it has some sooner different aspects. The 5 pathways happen little to no similarity because the each one of these takes place in a multiple world. No a couple pathways could be the same.

The male letters during the Amnesia each portray a healthy of a deck regarding casino poker notes . Shin represents Minds, Ikki signifies Spades, Kent signifies Nightclubs, Toma is short for Diamonds, and Ukyo is short for this new Joker. The new suit you choose at the start of the video game identifies whom you get thus far.

Truly the only common thing about every 5 paths is that the lady direct must proceed through various other incidents to piece together this lady lost memories.

You will enjoy given that Felicita, the fresh new diglia, an organization based in Regalo. Felicita are a powerful-willed and you can separate ladies exactly who won’t provides the woman lifestyle decided on her.

Mondo, yet not, keeps made a decision to retire and you can give their condition out over anybody he deems deserving courtesy a combat titled Arcana Duello , where prospective individuals fight one another to appear winning. The brand new winner of Arcana Duello will receive step three things supplied in order to him or her – the greatest review on the organisation, another type of demand, and you will Felicita because the a wife.

Felicita meets the fresh new event into intent to win in order that she will shape her own coming. From the situations conducive around Arcana best Beard dating apps Duello, Felicita increases nearer to eight applicants – the type Liberta, the latest cool Nova, brand new flirtatious Debito, the new defensive Luca, the newest enjoying and reliable Dante, the fresh tricky Jolly, and you may Rate, that has superhuman fuel.

The fresh new determination out-of Felicita and her courage to take charges of her own lifetime often resonate that have women that do in contrast to having their routes selfishly decided for them.

six. Meiji Tokyo Renka (2013)

Meiji Tokyo Renka are a popular otome games you to started out since the a mobile video game in advance of being ported off to PlayStation Mobile phone (PSP) and you can Playstation Vita of the game designer Broccoli. So it historic romance game have suave men emails on the Meiji Day and age as you are able to like passions.

You are going to play as young Mei Ayazuki , which go out travels back again to the new Meiji Months you to fateful night, throughout the a beneficial lunar eclipse. She is affected with amnesia following the abrupt time travelling it is produced familiar with the lady special power to relate with the brand new supernatural. This ability will come in useful whenever she tries to assist the other boys in various points.

As Mei, you earn the opportunity to end up being in close proximity and personal 6 possible like welfare – the fresh new mystical Ougai Mori, new graphic Shunsou Hishida, new singer Otojirou Kawakami, mcdougal Kyouka Izumi, this new katana -wielding Gorou Fujita, and you can Yakumo Koizumi, who does supernatural browse.

While the she develops linked to the members of the fresh Meiji Era, she will be required to come to a decision – permanently remain in Meiji otherwise return to her real schedule. From this game, you can plunge into early in the day and you may experience what it’s like to engage into the historical rates you hear about inside books.

7. Haruka: Outside of the Stream of Day (2000)

Haruka: Outside of the Stream of Day is actually adjusted on the manga out-of a comparable term from the Tohko Mizunois. It’s the oldest otome online game, and so the visuals may look a little old.

Regarding the games, you imagine the fresh role from Akane Motomiya, the female protagonist. This woman is thought to be new Priestess of the Dragon Jesus, that will cause salvation.

At the beginning of the overall game, Akane along with her loved ones, Tenma Morimura, and you will Shimon Nagereyama, was quickly teleported to an area titled Kyo, regarding Heian Day and age. Around, they are told of the Star Clan of the future as the newest Priestess and members of new Hachiyo – picked men whom battle to safeguard Kyo out-of evil pushes – correspondingly.