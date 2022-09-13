Korean Soprano Yang Gui-bee to perform international classic lyric songs, Korean gagok on Sept. 15

By Seok-Jae Kang

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

SEOUL: Korean Soprano Yang Gui-bee will give a recital at 7:30 p.m. on September 15, 2022 at the IBK Chamber Hall of the Seoul Arts Center in Seoul, Korea.

Lyric coloratara Soprano Yang, an assistant professor of the Division of Music at Ewha Womans University, will be performing famous Italian, Spanish and French classic lyric songs and Korean gagok, a genre of vocal music using lyrics from a poem.

Among them are Italian composer G. B. Pergolesi’s “Se tu m’ami,” Italian composer A. Vivaldi’s “Sposa son disprezzata,” Spanish composer F. Obrador’s “Canciones clasicas espanolas” – “La mi sola”- and French composer J. Massenet’s “Je marche sur tous les chemins.” After intermission, she will perform German opera composer G. Mayerbeer’s “Ombre legere” and Korean lyric song composer Hong Nan-pa’s “Love“ and other songs.

Ms. Chung Ho-jung will serve as a collaborative pianist.

Soprano Yang, a graduate of the College of Music at Seoul National Univeristy, continued her study in Germany. She has won numerous national and international competitions. Among others she was awarded at the 15th International Singing Competition Ferruccio Tagliavini as the best Mozart singer Karl Bohm Prize.

She took the Stenhammar Special Prize (for the best Stenhammar’s song interpretation) at the 2014 Wilhelm Stenhammar International Music Competition.

Soprano Yang has worked with many famous orchestras and has sung many concerts at home and abroad.

Since 2021 she has served as an assistant professor of the Division of Music at Ewha Womans University.

On June 27, 2022, Soprano Yang premiered “Dreaming Lake Seokchon,” a song written by Poetess Seo Young-soon and composed by Lim Keung-soo, at the Lotte Concert Hall in Seoul, Korea, winning big applause from the audience.