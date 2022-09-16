That the fresh new Hallmark Hunks? Satisfy 5 Celebs Willing to Brush You Of The feet (on tv)

Characteristic Channel is generally where you can find relationship, but who will be new swoon-deserving guys to make those people fairy tale fantasies come true?

Away from familiar faces instance Chad Michael Murray to help you Jesse Metcalfe in order to Cameron Mathison, Hallmark has never shied out-of presenting hunky, good-natured, recognized people inside their year-bullet products from amazing romantic films and tv dramas. Very, just what do Hallmark look out for in the best main character?

“I do believe it’s fairly thinking-apparent what our company is seeking,” Michelle Vicary, Exec Vice-president out of Coding and you will Network Coverage on Crown Media Members of the family Communities, informs ET’s Katie Krause during the Hallmark Channel and you will Hallmark Video & Secrets Tv Critics Organization drive tour party during the Beverly tinychat kortingscode Slopes, California, in the July. “I see the wonder throughout some body and there is little more enjoyable than to view a movie for which you come across a little bit of oneself, but it is in addition to a tiny aspirational, while lay a small make-up towards and you can a lovely top therefore also are you in the a film having Ryan Paevey. What is bad than that?”

“One of the higher one thing as well is that they was such as for instance quality individuals and surrender,” Bill Abbott, President and you can President from the Top Media Family members Networking sites, says to Mais aussi. “They are merely higher citizens. After your day that is short for the brand name really really and our very own content very well.”

Andrew Walker

Walker, forty, is a consistent Hallmark fixture, with added more than a dozen brand new movies because the 2012 (their network introduction was A bride-to-be having Christmas time) with good reason — the newest Montreal native, who’s got Chris Evans’ chiseled have, can be dreamy within the real life as he is onscreen! Happily partnered so you’re able to their girlfriend Cassandra, dad to help you boy West and you may pregnant his 2nd boy, Walker exudes certain characteristics you to definitely Hallmark’s best guys will represent in their movies.

“If only there is certainly a key, however, I believe it’s simply correspondence. We individual a business together, Nothing West, and she resides in the girl lane, I you will need to stay static in my personal lane. And we only communicate a lot,” Walker tells Ainsi que of your own secret so you can their winning relationships. “Whenever something has effects on us, we just bring it up to one another and try to fix it as quickly and you may effortlessly that one can following get back again to doing everything we carry out.”

However when really does Walker have the very themselves? “Whenever I’m nude,” he quipped. “Really don’t wanted people gowns for the. I really don’t require clothing into the majority of enough time. Travelling our house and you may yeah. freedom!” Walker common you to definitely increasing with a songs household members have a tendency to lends in itself so you can impromptu singalongs inside the vacations in Canada, that’s one of his favorite Christmastime traditions. “We obtain together with her along the vacations and in addition we just do an effective larger family members sing-tune. Therefore eat and now we drink and we laugh and. it is music! We’re a lot like the newest Partridge loved ones.” But may Walker sing-in a future Characteristic motion picture? “Perhaps. Now i need you guys to tweet about this. For sure I shall sing in a characteristic motion picture!”

Ryan Paevey

Some other Characteristic favorite, Paevey is actually an old soap star — brand new 34-year-old actor starred Nathan West towards General Healthcare to own half dozen years — and also appeared in over half a dozen Hallmark video clips, such as the Satisfaction & Prejudice-motivated Unleashing Mr. Darcy operation. The South Ca local 2nd celebrities reverse When Phone calls the heart best ladies Erin Krakow since this lady Stetson-wear like interest in the initial movie, A summer time Relationship, in which his hotshot area guy finds like throughout the unlikeliest of metropolitan areas, Paevey teases, and you can learns that “perhaps easier is the best.” Even in the event this is actually the first-time he’s caused Krakow, he had simply shining what things to say about his co-celebrity and also hinted on a possible sequel: “She is actually very fun. New aura at the conclusion of this [movie] towards place, as soon as we all of the parted means, is actually you to definitely perhaps we could possibly arrive at repeat, so. Hands entered we get to get it done once more.”